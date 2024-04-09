Redshirt sophomore running back Dallan Hayden has informed Ohio State that he will enter the transfer portal when the spring window opens April 16, just five days before the Buckeyes take the field for their annual spring game Saturday, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hayden’s decision came just one week after the replacement of former running backs coach Tony Alford, who originally recruited Hayden to the program. Carlos Locklyn, former running backs coach for Oregon, officially joined the Buckeye staff April 1.

Held to just one touchdown, Hayden had 19 carries on the season. In his 2022 campaign, Hayden presented the Buckeyes with five touchdowns and 111 carries while rushing for 553 yards.

Hayden redshirted for the Buckeyes last season, leaving him with three seasons of eligibility.

Also as a freshman, Hayden had many opportunities to start as both junior TreVeyon Henderson and hopeful NFL draftee Miyan Williams faced injury-riddled seasons — Hayden played in 10 of 13 games.

Ohio State will have a different plan under Locklyn this season as its roster will look toward Henderson and Ole Miss transfer sophomore Quinshon Judkins.