When great players face off against each other, they can only enhance their own skills and become better in the process. In other words, “iron sharpens iron.”

The battle between the wide receivers and defensive backs on Ohio State’s roster this spring has proved this true, making it one to watch for during the Buckeyes’ Spring Game on Saturday.

Sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate said battling such an impressive secondary has helped his development, especially with competitiveness being at an all-time high in practice.

“It is more [competitive] than last year, we have more receivers that are willing to talk, go out there and show the DBs what we got going on,” Tate said. “We have the best corners in the country, so going against them makes the games easier.”

The Buckeyes’ defensive back groups, commonly known as Best In America, or B.I.A, went through a down period in 2020-21 as they were ranked No. 122 in all of college football and No. 96 in passing defense. Those struggles led to head coach Ryan Day hiring a former Buckeye cornerback Tim Walton to reload the room in 2022.

He became the highest-rated recruiter on staff by 247Sports in 2024, receiving credit for the Buckeyes landing 2024 corners Bryce West and Aaron Scott, both top-60 prospects, helping contribute to a star-studded cornerbacks room going into the 2024 season.

Headlining the room is senior cornerback Denzel Burke — who has started for the Buckeyes all three years of his career — junior cornerback Davison Igbinosun and sophomore cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. All three played significant roles in the 2023 defense that was ranked third in college football for yards per play, allowing 4.17.

On the back end of their defense, the Buckeyes look sturdy with the return of fifth-year safety Lathan Ransom and the acquisition of former freshman All-American safety Caleb Downs from Alabama.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said having the strength of this defensive back group adds to the fun of practice and is better than years past when Ohio State didn’t have the same solidity on the back end of its defense.

“The competition is awesome — the chippiness, the chirping, the fun is heightened,” Hartline said. “At one point it was not that way. It is a lot of fun, they win, we win, it is back and forth and a heavyweight fight daily.”

As much as the secondary has improved, the wideout talent remains the same. The revolving door of seemingly never-ending talent continued this offseason for Hartline’s group with the departure of 2023 Biletnikoff winner Marvin Harrison Jr. and the addition of the No. 1-ranked recruit in America, Jeremiah Smith.

The highly acclaimed freshman wide receiver may be the best player to fill the hole left by Harrison. During Ohio State’s annual Student Appreciation Day on March 30, his skillset was on full display as he caught passes over Downs and Burke.

Downs said Smith is an important piece to their team this year.

“Very elite athlete, very instinctual player and has great ball skills,” Downs said. “Should have a big impact this year.”

Along with Smith, the room also gained an extra year of former five-star recruit Emeka Egbuka. He chose to return for his senior year, as he hopes to add to his already impressive Buckeye career where he has racked up 16 touchdowns, 124 receptions and 1,857 receiving yards.

The competition between the two rooms will be on full display against one another Saturday. The question is, which will live up to their respective expectations?