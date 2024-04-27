The 2024 NFL draft concluded on Saturday afternoon, but former Buckeyes are still competing for coveted spots in the NFL.

Ohio State wide receiver Xavier Johnson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson played six seasons in Columbus and proved to be a versatile weapon for the Buckeyes, playing wide receiver, lining up in the backfield and being a key special teamer.

Over his six-year Buckeye career, Johnson appeared in a total of 56 games, starting in four of them.

In the rushing attack, Johnson totaled 346 rushing yards, with one rushing touchdown and an 8.4 yards per carry average on 40 attempts. As a wideout, he recorded 26 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns; as a returner, he returned 27 kickoffs for 582 yards, a 21.5 yards per return average.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was a three-star prospect out of high school who turned down scholarship offers from a host of schools to instead walk on at Ohio State.

Now, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound weapon will look to scrape his way onto the 53-man roster for the Bills, something that undrafted free agents rarely accomplish. But if anyone can do it, it’s Johnson who could be one of the few.