Former Ohio State offensive lineman Matthew Jones has been a Buckeye since January 2018.

Saturday, the Miami Dolphins helped reward Jones for six years of hard work as a Buckeye and achieve his aspiration of playing professional football.

Jones signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free Saturday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Jones is a versatile and physical lineman, who played in 41 total games as a Buckeye, starting in 17 total matchup-ups.

Jones was the nation’s top-ranked center coming out of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York and played at both the right guard and center positions during his time at Ohio State.

It took Jones two years before he received any major minutes on the Buckeye offensive line. Though COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season, Jones saw action in all eight games, starting in three, including both of Ohio State’s playoff games.

The 2022 season saw Jones have his best campaign, during which he started 12 out of 13 games at right guard and even merited second-team All-Big Ten honors. He helped the offensive line by allowing the sixth-fewest tackles for loss in the country [50] and the seventh-fewest quarterback sacks [12].

Now headed to the pros, Jones will protect Tua Tagovailoa from defensive harm.