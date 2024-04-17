It’s been a busy offseason for Ohio State’s running back room, with the departure of three-year Buckeye Dallan Hayden and running backs coach Tony Alford, who left for Michigan.

Despite the challenges the position group has faced, of the four offensive touchdowns scored in this year’s Spring Game Saturday, three came from running backs.

Even more so, none of those touchdowns came from running backs senior TreVeyon Henderson or junior Quinshon Judkins. The Buckeye’s talented duo totaled eight carries, with Henderson notching 18 yards on four runs, and Judkins rushing for 32 yards on another four attempts.

After the departure of Alford, Ohio State hired Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who seems to already have built relationships with some of the players he’ll be coaching.

“Q[uinshon] is from where I’m from, Montgomery, [Alabama]. I was one of the first guys that offered him [a scholarship],” Locklyn said in a Wednesday press conference. “Just watching him, great contact balance, creative runner, great hands. And Trey, I recruited him out of Virginia, exceptional short-area burst and quickness and things I’m gonna help him get better on.”

These existing relationships helped push head coach Ryan Day over the edge when deciding to whom to give the vacant coaching position. Day said the running back room was ecstatic when it found out Locklyn could potentially be its new coach.

“When they heard he was one of the finalists, you could see they were excited about it,” Day said. “That might’ve been one of the things that put me over the top.”

Incoming freshmen running backs James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon, along with walk-on rising junior T.C. Caffey, each found themselves in the end zone in the Spring Game as the Scarlet topped Grey 34-33.

“I thought all the running backs did a nice job today,” Day said. “Certainly for James and Sam, getting their first opportunity to get tackled was good.”

Williams-Dixon led the team in touches with 11 carries for 75 yards. Newly hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said it’s important for young players to take advantage of the given opportunity to get out there on the field.

“Don’t count your reps, make your reps count,” Kelly said.

Peoples had the first touchdown of the game for the Scarlet team in the second half, adding another 10 carries for 36 yards.

“I recruited James Peoples out of San Antonio, Texas. I knew what he was gonna be,” Locklyn said.

Day also spoke highly of the freshmen running backs, praising their skill level, poise and adeptness.

“It’s great to see both James and Sam coming in as freshmen and picking it up quickly. You can see both of them, they have talent,” Day said.

The last touchdown for the Scarlet team came from Caffey on the ground from 4 yards out, putting Scarlet up eight with 7:22 to play.

“The other guy who’s been very, very good in there and I think is going to play for us and get carries for us is TC Caffey,” Day said in the same press conference. “He’s done a very good job, he’s very disciplined in his approach and he’s a guy that can really bring value for us.”

Overall, the potential in this year’s running back room is profound and will be a vital piece of the Buckeyes’ plans for success this fall.