For the past two years, Tommy Eichenberg has captained a Buckeye defense that has proved to be one of the country’s best.

With the help of the Las Vegas Raiders, his hard work throughout his four-year tenure at Ohio State has officially paid off.

The former Buckeye linebacker was selected as the No. 148th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Raiders Saturday afternoon in Detroit.

Eichenberg was a four-year varsity-letter winner and three-year starter for the Buckeyes, earning accolades such as first-team all-Big Ten (twice) and the 2023 Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year during his time at Ohio State

The first true action Eichenberg saw was during the 2021 season, during which he broke out for the Buckeyes. He started just four games but played in all 13 games on his way to being second on the team in tackles with 64.

Eichenberg’s best season was arguably his 2022 campaign, which saw the Cleveland, Ohio, native rack up 77 solo tackles, the most for a Buckeye in a single season since Ryan Shazier in 2013. This impressive number earned him a No. 5 ranking on the national scale.

During his final season as a Buckeye in 2023, Eichenberg missed three games due to injury but managed to be second on the team in tackles with 82.

Eichenberg would ultimately accumulate 258 total tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble throughout his Ohio State career.