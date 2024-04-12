Tucked in Knowlton Hall’s Banvard Gallery sits a quaint display of fabric, projections and transparencies.

In modern times, the idea of girlhood is increasingly categorized by the relationships that exist between producers, consumers and objects. Designer and LeFevre Fellow Samiha Meem aims to blur the boundaries that define feminine existence and experience through the “Girlroom” exhibition, which will be on display in Knowlton Hall’s Banvard Gallery until July 15. Every piece on display, from textiles to inked surfaces, seeks to emphasize the complexity of a feminine identity.

Among such sensory enigmas, students gathered around the bed — a central piece of the exhibit — to hear Meem discuss some of her art’s core concepts alongside Rayne Fisher-Quann and Andrew Economos Miller.

Fisher-Quann is a writer best known for her popular blog, titled “internet princess,” on Substack, an online platform for subscription-based publications and newsletters. Miller is a designer and educator at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania who is best known for their work in Disc, Log, and Paprika!.

In a relaxed discussion, the trio analyzed dichotomies surrounding fact, fiction, life, death, “the abject” and “the noble.” Focusing on topics like labor and gender, they explored the boundaries between inner and outward identity, also facilitating a meta-reflection by acknowledging the subjectivity of their own discourse.