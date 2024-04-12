Writer and blogger Rayne Fisher-Quann visited Knowlton Hall's Banvard Gallery today to discuss the artistic and sociological concepts behind a new exhibit titled "Girlroom," which will be on view until July 15. Credit: Sandra Fu | Lantern ReporterStudents gather in Knowlton Hall's Banvard Gallery to listen to Samiha Meem, Rayne Fisher-Quann and Andrew Economos Miller as they discuss a new exhibit, titled "Girlroom." Credit: Sandra Fu | Lantern ReporterInside Knowlton Hall's Banvard Gallery, where the "Girlroom" exhibit will be housed until July 15. Credit: Sandra Fu | Lantern ReporterAnother look inside Knowlton Hall's Banvard Gallery's new exhibit, titled "Girlroom." Credit: Sandra Fu | Lantern Reporter

Tucked in Knowlton Hall’s Banvard Gallery sits a quaint display of fabric, projections and transparencies.

Artist Rayne Fisher-Quann sits on a bed as images of feminine media flash above her on a canopy. Credit: Sandra Fu | Lantern Reporter

In modern times, the idea of girlhood is increasingly categorized by the relationships that exist between producers, consumers and objects. Designer and LeFevre Fellow Samiha Meem aims to blur the boundaries that define feminine existence and experience through the “Girlroom” exhibition, which will be on display in Knowlton Hall’s Banvard Gallery until July 15. Every piece on display, from textiles to inked surfaces, seeks to emphasize the complexity of a feminine identity.

Among such sensory enigmas, students gathered around the bed a central piece of the exhibit to hear Meem discuss some of her art’s core concepts alongside Rayne Fisher-Quann and Andrew Economos Miller.

Fisher-Quann is a writer best known for her popular blog, titled “internet princess,” on Substack, an online platform for subscription-based publications and newsletters. Miller is a designer and educator at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania who is best known for their work in Disc, Log, and Paprika!.

In a relaxed discussion, the trio analyzed dichotomies surrounding fact, fiction, life, death, “the abject” and “the noble.” Focusing on topics like labor and gender, they explored the boundaries between inner and outward identity, also facilitating a meta-reflection by acknowledging the subjectivity of their own discourse.