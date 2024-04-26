At 7:32 p.m., Thursday, Ohio State police issued a warning to a group of hundreds protesting the war in Gaza and previous arrests on the South Oval: disperse within 15 minutes or face arrest.

Four hours, five arrest vehicles and three warnings later, the police — along with state troopers — approached the crowd. Forming a circle with their arms linked together, the protesters turned toward the officers and braced for impact.

As a crowd watched from the steps of the Ohio Union, protesters tightened ranks, strengthening the human barrier and preserving the tents that sat in the center. They protected the encampment for several hours to come.

Officers marched forward to create a barrier of their own by surrounding the protesters, keeping them in and onlookers out.

A few minutes later the first individual emerged from the police line — the first of many to appear handcuffed with an officer on each arm.

The arrests

After the first arrest, the police issued the same warning every few minutes and each warning was echoed with boos. Chants grew with every protester guided to the arrest vehicles.

As the second person was escorted by two officers, she yelled out her name to the crowd. The next looked nearly unconscious, their feet dragging against the concrete.

At least 20 more would follow.

One person was grabbed from the crowd, her head covering coming loose. The crowd admonished the officers through chants and cries, asking for them to allow her to adjust it.

Although police initially dragged people away from the circle one by one, the standoff quickly turned into a clash as police pushed protesters off the lawn. While some fled, others resisted as police pushed them to the ground.

Among the crowd was Ramon Obey, executive director of Justice, Unity and Social Transformation — or JUST — who alleged the university was hindering protesters’ First Amendment rights.

“It’s not finals that they’re trying to stop or that they’re trying to just make sure that happens and goes on as regularly scheduled. It’s not that,” Obey said. “They knew good and well that there was going to be a group of people who came outside with the goal of standing up and fighting for justice in Palestine. And because of that, they had done everything they possibly could to make sure that that didn’t happen.”

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said there was ongoing dialogue between Ohio State police and protesters, who exercised their rights to free speech and then were instructed to disperse under the university’s space rules, which prohibit camping and overnight events.

“Individuals who refused to leave after multiple warnings were arrested and charged with criminal trespass,” Johnson stated.

Inside the encampment

Before the crowd turned to face the police, protesters looked inward as leaders led the group in prayer. In the first hour when the circle was coming into formation, 16 students sat among the tents, hands gripping a rope laying across their laps.

Although warnings came from beyond the crowd, laughter and smiles abounded within. The only intruders were other demonstrators bringing food and supplies.

With dozens of officers congregating nearby, Rotaj-Radeyah Khalil, a third-year in chemistry, said many students were prepared.

“They keep edging us, ‘We might get arrested, you might get arrested,’” Khalil said. “If you’re gonna be a fascist-like police state right now, just go through with it.”

Even so, Atlas Claypool, a fourth-year in sociology, said victory would mean being left alone to protest.

“[The university] won’t protect us. They don’t consider us students, they consider us terrorists,” Claypool said. “We are here, but they’re literally trying to take us away from doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Even as the hours ticked by, arrests were made and law enforcement advanced, a dozen protesters prayed on hands and knees at the circle’s center.

As more of the barrier fled or was hauled away, the tents were grabbed and only those in the innermost circle saw what would follow.

The aftermath

The troopers lined the perimeter of College Road and 12th Avenue, watching as protesters ran for North High Street. Others stood a few feet away, gathering for comfort and to process their shared experience.

One woman was struck in the face, showing her bruise to others watching as she walked away from the chaos.

Obey said the next goal is simple.

“We are going to bail out everyone who was arrested and we are going to make sure that they are as safe as they can be,” Obey said. “ So that’s our next goal is just to check up on those people who have been arrested — put them in the best position that we possibly can.”

In the hours that followed, the area was cleared only leaving trampled posters, torn tents and unused camping supplies. In the hours bleeding into the early morning, only a lone police car remained.