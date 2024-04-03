On March 27, The Lantern published an opinion piece regarding the contract and pay of the newly hired men’s basketball head coach, Jake Diebler.

The amounts stated within the article were incorrect due to inaccurate information given to The Lantern from the Ohio State Athletic Department. The article overstated the amount Diebler would make as head coach, insisting that he would be making more in his first year than previous head coach Chris Holtmann did in his 12th year at Ohio State. According to the athletic department, this information is incorrect.

The Lantern has not yet received Diebler’s accurate and official contract stating his base salary and additional profits, but will update its audience once that information is obtained.