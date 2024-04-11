For local artist Jenna Alexander, what began as a hobby of refurbishing clothes with painted and printed designs has since transformed into a project benefiting artists across Columbus.

After recognizing how expensive it can be to create and buy art, Alexander said she always dreamed of making art more accessible for the Columbus community at large. Once she considered the potential for artistic expression through clothing, Sublime Synergy was born in February.

“I realized I wanted to start something a little bit different here in Columbus that would provide a nice environment and services to designers,” Alexander said. “That’s why I decided to start the Sublime Synergy showcases.”

Sublime Synergy — a fashion collective that procures runway opportunities and other networking experiences for local designers — will host its first-ever fashion show Saturday, titled “Do you have the vision?” The show, also a collaboration with the nonprofit He(ART)s Aligned 614, will take place at the New Albany Park Condominium banquet hall and feature four Columbus-based designers: Soul Vision, Oliver Valdienne, The House of ISA and Easy Co. Apparel.

Lindsay Drahos, founder of He(ART)s Aligned 614, said the organization assists artists, designers and small businesses in developing their entrepreneurial skill sets.

Drahos said she and Alexander hope the upcoming event can provide a “safe space” for small-scale designers, enabling them to network with community members and find new creative opportunities to pursue.

“I want the show to allow designers to showcase their designs where a larger crowd can see them,” Alexander said. “The event is for the designer to be seen. It can be hard for people because of the fees that come with shows. I want designers to be able to put themselves out there and connect with the community.”

Alexander said she intentionally opted out of designating a specific theme for the show, thereby giving the designers more creative freedom to show off their art in its purest form. With a total of 32 looks — eight from each of the four designers — set to be revealed, Drahos said attendees can expect to see garments that vary dramatically in aesthetic and style.

“You can expect an amazing showcase of local talent that you may not have had access to,” Drahos said. “There are multiple designers with different styles and techniques, and it’s going to be a great, fun event.”

Because this showcase marks Sublime Synergy’s first official event, Alexander said she wanted fashion designers to be the main focus. For future community projects, she intends to include a wider array of creatives.

“This event on the 13th is going to be the first we’ve done, and I just wanted this one to be solely more focused on designers,” Alexander said. “Once the whole project blossoms, it will include creatives and give them the opportunity to showcase different areas of art.”

Drahos said He(ART)s Aligned 614 has previously worked with Alexander through “hosful Collective Boutique,” a local shop that similarly provides a space for creatives and small business owners to display their art.

“Jenna [Alexander] has always had the desire to help other fashion designers and small business owners in the community,” Drahos said. “She created the showcase to take it one step further than what we do at [hosful Collective Boutique]. She created this to allow the designers to display their talents on a runway and to showcase these local fashion designers.”

Drahos said she knew He(ART)s Aligned 614’s collaboration with Sublime Synergy could help advance many local designers’ careers, which aligns well with the nonprofit’s mission.

“We make it possible for other people in the community that want to help these types of events to go ahead and donate to us,” Drahos said. “The partnership was more so to make people aware that this group exists and that if you enjoy fashion and art and know the importance of it, and want to contribute, we are acting as a physical agent so that we can provide to do more shows like this in the future.”

Alexander wants this show to be the beginning of a long-term project in which artists can showcase their work for free and profit from the pieces they have made.

“The show will be different from anything I have ever been a part of and the events I have done because the designers get the showcase for free,” Alexander said. “Many of the events I have found in Columbus require you to pay to show your work, so I am trying to take that away. The designers will also be able to sell their work and make a profit. This is kind of where my vision came from, and I wanted to help the designers.”

“Do you have the vision?” will take place Saturday at 5777 New Albany Road and begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets — which include food provided by catering company SeedtoServe and one complimentary drink — are priced at $25. Supplementary add-ons like raffle tickets, VIP champagne bottle service and “swag bags” are also available.

According to Alexander, showgoers can also expect photo ops, a 50/50 raffle, clothing for sale and an after-party at Good Night John Boy.

More information about the fashion show can be found on its AllEvents page. Additional details about Sublime Synergy itself can be found on its Instagram page.