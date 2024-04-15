The Buckeyes made a huge addition to their front court, acquiring a commitment from Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw Monday morning, according to his Instagram.

Bradshaw decided to call Ohio State his new home after an official visit over the weekend, just after the exit of Wildcats head coach, John Calipari, Wednesday.

“Buckeye nation lock in,” Bradshaw’s post reads.

Bradshaw stands at 7-foot-1, 226 pounds, and averaged 4.9 points per game, as well as 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks, playing approximately 13.8 minutes a contest during his freshman season in Lexington.

The No. 36 player in the transfer portal, by ESPN, was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023, as well as the No. 1 center and the No. 4 overall player. Possibly limiting his freshman season state, Bradshaw endured a foot injury in the beginning of the 2023 season.

Bradshaw will play alongside South Carolina transfer and senior point guard Meechie Johnson, in addition to returners junior point guard Bruce Thornton, junior center Felix Okpara and sophomore forward Devin Royal.

Ohio State is now left with two open spots on its 2024-25 roster.