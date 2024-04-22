Roddy Gayle Jr. is switching sides in one of football’s biggest rivalries.

On Monday, the former Ohio State guard announced his transfer to Michigan for his third collegiate season. Gayle joins center Felix Okpara, guard Scotty Middleton and guard Bowen Hardman who are also set to leave the Buckeyes.

In his sophomore season at Ohio State, Gayle played in all 36 games for the Buckeyes, starting in all but one. He was third in scoring for the Buckeyes, averaging 13.5 points per game in 30.9 minutes per game.

Last season, Gayle scored a career high 32 points in a game against West Virginia in Cleveland. Gayle ended his sophomore campaign with back-to-back 11-point performances in the National Invitation Tournament.

Gayle and former Buckeyes forward Zed Key, who recently committed to Dayton, are the only two players from Ohio State to find a new home.

Gayle was one of three key pieces from the 2022 class who finished last season with Ohio State. Now, following Okpara entering the transfer portal, guard Bruce Thornton is the only member of the 2022 recruiting class that remains in Columbus.

A native of Niagara Falls, New York, Gayle committed to Ohio State as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 shooting guard prospect in the class, according to 247 Sports.