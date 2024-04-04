Buckeyes sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. will enter the transfer portal after two seasons in Columbus, according to multiple sources, including the Columbus Dispatch, 247Sports and Eleven Warriors.

Gayle played in all 36 games while making 35 starts. He finished his sophomore season third on the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists while playing 30.9 minutes per game.

Gayle was one of the several core players in the sophomore class. However, sophomore guard Bruce Thornton and sophomore center Felix Okpara both announced they’ll be returning to the Buckeyes for their junior seasons.

Gayle helped lead the Buckeyes to the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament, as he scored 17 points in their first matchup against Cornell, followed by the last two games with 11 points in each.

Gayle tallied a career-high 32 points earlier in the 2023 season when Ohio State beat West Virginia in Cleveland, Ohio.

Out of high school, Gayle was ranked as the No. 41 overall prospect in the class and the No. 2 shooting guard, according to 247Sports.

Gayle will join Scotty Middleton and Bowen Hardman as the three Buckeyes who have announced they will not return in 2024 thus far.