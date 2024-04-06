Roof raising and finger guns will be no more in Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center next season.

Ohio State senior forward Zed Key entered the transfer portal on Friday, via a confirmation on X.

Key averaged 6.6 points per game along with 4.1 rebounds this season, appearing in all 36 games and starting two contests and was third on the team in blocks with 23.

The forward started 49 games throughout his career in Columbus, but had a reduced bench role this season, dropping down from 24.9 minutes per game last season to 15.3 minutes per game in 2023-24.

A 7.4 point per game scorer across his career, Key etched his name into Buckeye lore with his 20 point, three rebound performance against then-No. 1 Duke in Ohio State’s 71-66 win on Nov. 30, 2021.

Key will now join a trio of guards in sophomores Bowen Hardman and Roddy Gayle Jr. and freshman Scotty Middleton as Buckeyes who will transfer out this offseason.