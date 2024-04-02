Ohio State sophomore center Felix Okpara is back.

Okpara announced via Instagram Monday his gratitude for returning back to the Ohio State basketball program next season.

“Can’t wait to start a new chapter with Coach Diebs, my returning teammates, and the new staff and players to get Ohio State back to our rightful spot at the top of the Big Ten,” the post said.

Okpara started in all but one game this past season, posting 6.6 points per game and pulling down a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game in 35 games. The Lagos, Nigeria, native scored a career-high 16 points against Cornell in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament on March 19.

A core part of Ohio State’s sophomore class, Okpara notched a block in 42 straight contests, which is the most by any Buckeye within the past 30 seasons, including two five-block outings this season.

The consensus four-star recruit and No. 60 overall player in the 2022 class stays after the Buckeyes posted a 22-14 season, and made a deep run in the National Invitation Tournament.

Okpara continued, thanking the Ohio State coaching staff, family and friends in his announcement.

“Thank you for the love and support from the fans & fellow students and a special thanks to The Foundation, my family and THE Ohio State University family for being with me through this amazing journey,” Okpara said.