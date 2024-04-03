Ohio’s Mr. Basketball from 2023 is here to stay.

Ohio State freshman forward Devin Royal announced he is staying at Ohio State via an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The post was short but sweet in its message: “I’m back,” Royal said.

Royal averaged 4.7 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game in 33 appearances, also averaging 11.2 minutes a game off the bench.

The four-star recruit came on in the second half of the season, scoring a career-high 14 against Michigan State on Feb. 25 and averaged 8.4 points per game in the final nine games of the season.

Royal joins sophomore guard Bruce Thornton and sophomore center Felix Okpara as the Buckeyes who have confirmed that they will be staying in Columbus for the 2024-2025 season.