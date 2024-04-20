Neal Shipley’s journey from his Master’s experience, where he was paired with Tiger Woods and graced the iconic Butler Cabin, marks a remarkable return home.

The 22-year-old from Pittsburgh was the lone amateur to make the cut at the Masters and shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday, winning the Silver Cup as the low amateur.

Shipley finished tied for 53rd and got to finish the final round on Sunday with none other than his childhood idol, five-time Masters champion Woods. There were several moments when Woods and Shipley were caught on television conversing while walking up the fairway.

“It was really cool to get to know him on a more personal level and kind of just talk about things that you don’t always hear about in the media,” Shipley said.

With Shipley being the Silver Cup winner, it was tradition for him to be invited into the Butler Cabin interview with CBS’s Jim Nantz alongside Masters winner Scottie Sheffler.

Jay Moseley, head coach of Ohio State men’s golf, grew up in Georgia and said he told his wife that he would get emotional watching one of his players play at the legendary Augusta National.

“It was a really special moment to see Jim Nantz call Neal’s name and for him to be sitting next to Scotty, Jon Rahm, and Chairman Ridley; that was incredibly special for all of us,” Moseley said.

Shipley also had the chance to meet fellow Buckeye and six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus, pick his brain about the course and learn from the golf legend’s experience with Augusta National.

After all the media and attention, Shipley said he was excited to return to Columbus and be greeted by his teammates and coaches. He was welcomed with a champagne shower and a celebration back at the Ohio State University Golf Club.

“Being around town has been awesome,” Shipley said. “A lot of congratulations, especially here at the golf course. Everyone’s been following me along for a while, and I’m really appreciative of the support.”

Max Moldovan, Shipley’s longtime Buckeye teammate and friendly rival on the course, sat with his teammates watching the Butler Cabin interview live on Sunday afternoon. Moldovan said the two’s competitive natures have helped both their golf careers going forward.

“It’s been great to have somebody who is as experienced as he is now, having played the Masters and being able to compete with him day in and day out. We push each other, and we’re always going to be close friends, but we want to beat the heck out of each other for sure,” Moldovan said.

Now back on the practice course, Shipley and Moldovan look forward to focusing on helping their team win a Big Ten championship at Scioto Country Club next weekend.