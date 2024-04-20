Ohio State pulled off a statement win on Thursday, upsetting the MIVA No. 2-seeded Loyola Chicago in a conference semifinal match.

The No. 3-seeded Buckeyes (21-8, 11-5 MIVA) bested the No. 2-seeded Ramblers (19-10, 12-4 MIVA) in a four-set match at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana. The semifinal matchup was Ohio State’s first win against Loyola this season after going 0-2 in the regular season.

Senior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur led the Buckeyes’ offense with 22 kills. Sophomore opposite hitter Shane Wetzel followed with 19.

Wetzel also led defensively with nine digs, while redshirt-senior setter Michael Wright facilitated the team with 50 assists.

The first set began with an early Ohio State lead, as a Pasteur kill put the team up 5-3. A service ace by junior outside hitter Kyle Teune extended the lead to eight.

Multiple kills by redshirt-junior Parker Van Buren brought Loyola back within five, but the Buckeyes finished off the set with a Wetzel kill to take the 25-20 first-set victory.

The second set also began in Ohio State’s favor, and a Wetzel slam put the team ahead 5-2. The Buckeyes held a small lead until a service ace by junior middle blocker Nicodemus Meyer tied the score at 11 apiece.

Still, Ohio State did not waver and regained a 3-point lead off a Rambler attack error. Multiple errors followed for both teams and a Buckeye service error tied the score at 24-24.

A Pasteur kill and ace by Wright quickly followed, and Ohio State collected the 26-24 second set win.

In need of a set victory to extend the contest, Loyola jumped to a 4-3 lead to start the third off a Buckeye error. The Ramblers responded with errors of their own, giving Ohio State an 11-9 lead.

A slam by freshman outside hitter Daniel Fabikovic tied the score at 17, and the lead shifted between the two teams late in the set. After the score was once again tied at 25 and moved past regulation, Loyola pulled away to grab the 28-26, third-set victory.

The Buckeyes bounced back in the fourth set, jumping to a 5-2 lead off a Pasteur termination. The Ramblers brought the score back within one but struggled to regain the lead.

Ohio State reached 20 off a slam from Pasteur, and a finishing kill by Wetzel completed the set and match with the Buckeyes on top 25-22.

With the semifinal victory, Ohio State will face No. 4-seeded Lindenwood, who upset No.1-seeded Ball State on Thursday.

The finals matchup will also take place at Worthen Arena and is set for 7 p.m., on Saturday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.