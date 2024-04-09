Ohio State ended its regular season with a decisive win over Maryville at home Friday.

The No. 10 Buckeyes (19-8, 11-5 MIVA) bested the Maryville Saints (21-6) at the Covelli Center in three sets as Ohio State recognized its senior members following the match.

Senior setter Noah Platfoot said completing a sweep on senior night was deeply meaningful.

“It’s hard to even encapsulate how you feel,” Platfoot said. “You put so much time in and you care so much about the people you do it with, it’s hard to put into words. But to do it in a sweep with these guys on the court means everything.”

Platfoot split the setting role with redshirt-senior setter Michael Wright. Platfoot finished with 18 assists while Wright finished with 14.

Junior outside hitter Kyle Teune led both teams offensively with 10 kills. Platfoot and senior libero Thomas Poole each collected six digs to lead Ohio State’s defense.

The Buckeyes came out swinging to start the first set, grabbing a 10-5 lead off double kills by Wright. Ohio State added to its lead and multiple Maryville errors pushed the score to 20-9.

A Teune termination put the Buckeyes at set point, and one final attack error by the Saints ended the first at a 25-10 score.

Maryville grabbed the 5-4 lead to begin the second set off early errors from Ohio State. The Buckeyes responded quickly, and a concerted offensive effort put them ahead 16-11.

A kill by redshirt-senior middle blocker Justin Howard set Ohio State at 20, and a slam from junior middle Hudson Harris gave the Buckeyes a 25-16 second set victory.

A kill from junior outside hitter Cameron Lee gave the Saints the first point of the third set. Ohio State answered with two service aces by Wright and jumped to a 6-3 lead, but the Buckeyes remained strong offensively. A Pasteur termination stretched the margin to 10, but an Ohio State service error brought Maryville back within nine.

A Pasteur point then placed the Buckeyes at set point, and a Howard kill gave the squad a decisive 25-13 third-set victory to complete the sweep.

Friday’s match was the most ideal outcome for senior night, Pasteur said.

“It was fantastic. It’s everybody’s dream to win on senior night,” Pasteur said. “And just winning is one thing, but I think how we won was really nice.”

With its top-four conference standing, Ohio State will host a quarterfinal match against No. 6 Lewis University in the 2024 MIVA Tournament at the Covelli Center. The game is set for 5 p.m. and Big Ten Plus will broadcast.