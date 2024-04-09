Ohio State’s 1998 homecoming king is coming home.

Social entrepreneur, inspirational speaker and musician Christopher Pan will be the 2024 commencement speaker at the ceremony on May 5, according to an Ohio State news release. Pan, who graduated from Ohio State in 1999, began his career by working for Facebook and PepsiCo before starting his own company, MyIntent, according to the release.

“Christopher Pan is an incredible example of taking everything you gain at Ohio State and applying it to find solutions that improve the world after graduation,” Ohio State President Ted Carter Jr. said.

Approximately 12,000 diplomas are expected to be issued.

In 2013, Pan launched his company, MyIntent, an online space that describes itself as “a catalyst for meaningful conversations and positive action,” according to the company’s website.

MyIntent allows its users to create custom bracelets embedded with a customer-chosen word that reminds the wearer to live intentionally. The company’s parent organization, SpiritLab, works to promote spiritual health and growth through experimental yoga and exercise classes.

“As we celebrate commencement, I am confident Chris will inspire our graduates to make their own impact as they begin their journey as lifelong Buckeyes,” Carter said.