Summer is swiftly approaching, bringing a new season of fashion trends with it.

Whether it’s adding bright pops of color or experimenting with new fabrics like mesh or linen, local fashion professionals discuss the fresh opportunities the summer season can bring to one’s personal style. Kristin Paulus, an Ohio State fashion and retail studies senior lecturer with a specialization in trend forecasting, and Avani Bhalla, a third-year in fashion and retail studies and an ambassador in its affiliated program, share their expectations for the upcoming season’s fashion fads.

Contrary to the “clean girl” aesthetic that has dominated social media in recent months, Bhalla said maximalism will likely take over this summer, specifically in the form of statement pieces donned for the purpose of standing out.

“I’m most excited about this whole idea of maximalism,” Bhalla said. “For a while, we’ve seen the clean girl, and a sweat set, which I don’t think [are] going anywhere. People are gonna start looking for some differentiation. They’re gonna want to stand out a little bit more in their fashion, be a little bit more unique.”

Paulus said she expects silhouette experimentation to influence many individuals’ summer attire, especially as fuller and baggier shapes akin to ’90s trends become more stylish.

“If you look at what’s going on, particularly in the area of pants, it’s interesting because the ’90s — and that’s the other part, we have this circularity in terms of decades — are back, and we’re seeing the high waist and very, very full trousers,” Paulus said.

Similarly, Bhalla said people are becoming more experimental with the proportions of individual garments within a singular outfit. For example, she said pairing chunky boots, baggy jeans and an oversized leather jacket with a daintier top and bow is a fun way to explore silhouette styling.

“I think people are really loving experimenting with proportions a little bit, whether that be ultra big on the bottom and very small on the top or vice versa,” Bhalla said. “I’ve been seeing a lot of just huge garments of clothing all paired together and it looks very cool.”

“Quiet luxury” is another trend expected to blossom in the summertime, Paulus said. She said preppy “polo club attire” has been gaining recent traction, especially at times when country clubs will be at their peak attendance.

“Another area that we see going on is this whole preppy thing to where you know, I call it the polo club,” Paulus said. “The club’s gonna be back to where we’re seeing brighter colors now. We just came off with this whole monochromatic style but now we’re seeing brighter colors and stripes.”

In contrast, Paulus said athletic leisure wear is also expected to be an area a lot of individuals will explore.

“We’re seeing this, but with a twist,” Paulus said. “So we’ll see an athletic track jacket, but it’s paired with a very formal skirt and we’re seeing a ton of varsity jackets come in.”

More generally, Bhalla said a fusion of feminine, sporty and comfortable clothing will dominate this year’s summer fashion, whether that’s via athleisure-style tank tops or casual footwear.

“My roommates and I have talked a little bit about this whole concept of combining an ultra-feminine and an ultra-sporty look in one,” Bhalla said. “So that’s like, for example, a really girly feminine dress, and then some sambas to pair it with, or some track pants and then a really girly, dainty tank top.”

Paulus said “utilitarian wear,” or the popularization of workwear brands and pieces, is a style she anticipates seeing thrive over the summer. For example, she said neutral-toned and baggy pieces like cargo pants will persist in popularity even with warmer weather.

“The third pillar that I think is interesting, it’s still here and it’s strong, is utility,” Paulus said. “There’s this whole transition going on in utilitarian wear where people are buying pieces that literally they could wear to the beach, they could wear to the office, and then they could wear it to the bar.”

Whether it’s shoes or jewelry, Bhalla said pops of color are back in style as people opt for more vibrant accessories.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of pops of red and pink and blue in people’s footwear, and it’s really exciting to see,” Bhalla said. “I think purses, backpacks and jackets — overall I think people [are] just looking to make more of a statement.”

Regardless of the particulars, Paulus and Bhalla agreed that this summer is as great a time as any to explore one’s individual identity via clothing.

“I think clothing is a form of communication,” Bhalla said. “Communicating your identity to others, and it brings a certain presence into the room when you walk into the room. I think it’s a very powerful art form.”