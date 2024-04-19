For the 18th year, Ohio State’s Faculty Club will host its annual art auction to fundraise for its associated art program and gallery.

The art auction will start at 6:30 p.m., with a preview of the featured artwork including paintings, prints, sculptures and ceramics. The live auction will begin at 7:30 p.m., where individuals can bid on local artists’ works with a 10% buyer’s premium, the website for the auction states.

Aside from any money attendees elect to bid on the pieces, the event will be free to the public with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Faculty Club art coordinator Robie Benve, an artist herself with one work featured in the auction, said her role has involved organizing shows and introducing local artists to the club to help them advertise their work.

“I’m doing what I was already doing as an artist — networking, supporting others, cheering on other artists — but now I do it as a job, which is wonderful,” Benve said. “I’m really passionate about the arts and I’m really passionate about the artists and I’m also really grateful for the wonderful collector community that we have.”

David Terry, a fine art restorer and Columbus-based artist, said he has been involved with the Faculty Club for the last 35 years and is the auctioneer for this year’s auction. The auction was originally intended to sell historical pieces but has since shifted to involve more local young artists.

In the future, Terry said he hopes the auction can feature more students and other members of the Ohio State community.

“We welcome all people with Ohio State ties to bring their art, get it in the auction if they can, and we go from there,” Terry said.

In accordance with these goals, Terry said this year’s auction has a mix of both historical and contemporary artists. Specifically, he said archival artwork from Erwin Frey — the artist of the William Oxley Thompson sculpture — and former Ohio State professors Charles Massey and Eugene Friley will be available for purchase at the event. A full list of featured artworks can be found via the auction preview.

“We have a lot of fantastic artists here in Columbus, some great artists, and Ohio State produces a lot of fantastic artists,” Terry said. “Some of the greatest artists [that have] ever come out of the United States have come from here in Ohio. You’ve gotta keep that going.”

Though the auction’s proceeds have always gone back to the club itself, Benve said the money made from this year’s event will go specifically toward the improvement of the art program and upgrading the club’s gallery space.

“We have a lot of wonderful wall space, but the lighting is not optimal in some areas, and so we’re trying to raise money this year for these projects, and hopefully they will give us an even better space to feature the artists in the future,” Benve said.

One distinct aspect of these annual auctions is the opportunity for artists to choose what percentage of their respective earnings will be donated to the club. Terry said this ensures both the participating creators and the Faculty Club at large will be supported.

“The nice thing about Ohio State Faculty Club art auction [is] you bring it to us, it gets in, it gets noticed and then you can decide how much you want to donate to the club from that, but you’re gonna get money from that,” Terry said. “You can’t just keep giving away your supplies, your work, it gets tough and it’s straining on an artist, so I think that’s the good thing about it also.”

Both Benve and Terry said they are excited about this year’s auction and hope to see the broader Columbus arts scene continue expanding.

“The Columbus community has been growing, changing, evolving; there is always something new to see,” Benve said. “There’s always new emerging artists that show their work, and I’m always blown away by the things that I see. The arts in general, I feel like they’re very supported in Columbus, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Terry agreed.

“Don’t forget the arts,” said Terry. “That’s what makes the world go around — it’s creativeness.”

More information about the Faculty Club and its upcoming auction can be found on the club’s website.