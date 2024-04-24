After a strong end to the season with newly promoted head coach Jake Diebler, the Buckeyes will look to improve their hopes of making the NCAA tournament this upcoming season.

The Buckeyes will have to rebuild in a major way after losing key pieces like sophomore shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. to rival Michigan, sophomore center Felix Okpara, forward Zed Key to Dayton out of the transfer portal and Jamison Battle to graduation.

Gayle, Okpara and Battle were all cemented starters for the Buckeyes and now leave rising junior guards Bruce Thornton and Evan Mahaffey as the only starters from last season.

Key, a favorite among fans as an energy player, was also considered a leader by his teammates in the locker room.

On top of this, rising sophomore forward Scotty Middleton decided to enter the transfer portal on April 1 after a strong end to the season.

To improve next year, the Buckeyes will have to be aggressive in the transfer portal. Luckily, this year’s transfer portal is filled with talent that could greatly help Ohio State in its journey back to the tournament.

The Buckeyes have already picked up Meechie Johnson Jr. from South Carolina, who started his career with the Buckeyes, and former Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw, a former five-star recruit.

Johnson will join Thornton in the backcourt next year and provide a good shooting touch along with another primary ball handler.

Bradshaw had a difficult freshman year at Kentucky. He battled through injuries but still showed flashes, at times, reminiscent of his top-5 ranking coming out of high school. Bradshaw is a 7-footer who has shown capabilities to be an effective shot blocker and lob threat and has even flashed a jump shot.

The Buckeyes have also been connected to some other players in the portal, even scheduling visits with a few of forwards including Oakland’s (MI) Trey Townsend and Central Arkansas’ Tucker Anderson.

Toledo guard Ra’Heim Moss has also included the Buckeyes in his final four schools. Moss was a member of the All-MAC first team last year and is a strong finisher who plays with great energy.

Townsend, last year’s Horizon League Player of the Year, went on a visit with the Buckeyes Thursday, and many believe Ohio State has a real shot to land him if he doesn’t end up in the NBA.

Townsend averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while also being an above-average defender.

Possibly the most important target for the Buckeyes is Dayton graduate transfer guard Koby Brea, who is also being pursued by some of the top teams in the country due to his elite shooting ability.

Brea was the best shooter in the entire NCAA last year, shooting a staggering 49.8% from deep on 6.1 attempts per game.

The Buckeyes will have to be aggressive to return as contenders in the Big Ten and to March Madness. Fortunately, this seems to be the plan for Diebler.