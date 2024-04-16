In his press conference before the spring game on Wednesday, Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day made quarterback expectations a point of emphasis.

Rather than propping up a single guy for the whole season as they did with C.J. Stroud or Justin Fields, Day made clear that players on this year’s team — including the quarterback — will be working for it.

The shift to a run-first offense can likely be accredited to Chip Kelly, Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator. Kelly uses the inside zone — a scheme where offensive linemen with a matchup across from them block them man-to-man, and those without, double team, helping out their teammates, in the run gaps to open holes through the middle for the ball carrier.

The offense isn’t necessarily designed to feed the quarterback; the running back still remains the primary ground threat, but when both can use his legs, the defense is faced with two viable run threats.

Kelly also likes the zone read, required of quarterbacks and running backs when the offensive line is outnumbered.

In a successful read, the quarterback watches the unmarked defender and hands the ball off to the running back or keeps it himself based on where the gap is.

The inside zone is usually used within a spread offense, meaning the man under center must have the accuracy and touch of a pro-style quarterback. He must have legs, be able buy time and get past scrimmage based on how each play develops. His reads must be instantaneous, and his willingness to block must be unwavering.

The difference between Kelly’s wish list and how the offense operated is probably the reason why the Buckeyes have yet to name a starter.

“We got a lot of guys there. That part’s tough because there’s guys who deserve reps,” Kelly said. “They’re all competing for it — don’t count your reps, make your reps count.”

Kelly couldn’t give a timeline on when the starter will be named, but he did make clear that they will move the offense best.

With fifth-year Will Howard, the poise in the pocket and running ability are both there.

Howard ran with the ones in the opening drive Saturday, throwing for 77 yards on 9-for-13 passing. In his time at Kansas State, Howard was a dual-threat, rushing for 921 yards and 19 touchdowns across four seasons. But his debut in an Ohio State uniform left much to be desired.

Post-game, Day said Howard’s performance was up and down.

“I think that over the spring, the timing is increasing, it’s getting better,” Day said. “[Howard] had some nice completions in there. And I think there was a sack in there, maybe he held onto it a little too long. And wind was going pretty hard today, so I think we underthrew a couple balls. But overall, I thought he had at least had a good comfort level for the first drive in the ‘Shoe.”

From junior Devin Brown, Kelly and Day saw the promise on the ground as he ran for 24 yards on three carries and found the end zone through the air late in the first half, hitting an open Brennen Schramm – the sophomore wide receiver – giving Scarlet a halftime lead.

Brown’s familiarity with the Buckeye playbook is also an advantage, but it likely won’t be the dispositive factor in the quarterback race.

Though he doesn’t have the expertise Brown does, freshman Julian Sayin offers the mental and physical speed the inside zone requires.

“Julian is a very fast processor. He really thinks very, very quickly on his feet. He makes really quick decisions,” Kelly said. “He can progress and he sees things really well for a young player.”

Sayin was Saturday’s leading passer, going 10-for-17 for 85 yards, but showed his inexperience by throwing one into the hands of the defense.

That the Spring Game didn’t help Ohio State find a starter didn’t bother Kelly, though. When asked about the quarterback race, he noted that “you always want to do it earlier. But every time I’ve been involved in this, it happens organically and authentically.”