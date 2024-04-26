Marvin Harrison Jr. is known for his flashy style, and he didn’t disappoint at this year’s NFL Draft.

Glammed out from his shoes to his collar in a black, mystique suit, the No. 4 draft pick showed off his fit via an Instagram post aptly captioned, “The Marvelous drip you’ve been waiting for.”

Days after being named a Heisman Trophy finalist, The Lantern asked Harrison what he was planning to wear for the Dec. 9, 2023 ceremony. He chuckled.

“I won’t tell you exactly what they are, but super excited about the fits, that’s really all I can say,” Harrison said.

Just days later, Harrison arrived in New York City decked out in a black velvet suit and shoes, plus an Ohio State scarlet bow tie and pocket square. The fit was completed with a silver watch around his left wrist and a silver chain on his right.

Just when people thought it couldn’t be eclipsed, Harrison outdid himself — this time in Detroit.

First, the shoes. Harrison showed out in black, bejeweled Louis Vuitton loafers.

Those weren’t the only designer garments displayed by the two-time Unanimous All-American. His suit jacket, pants, button-up and tie all exhibited the signature “LV,” while black sequins in diamond-shaped patterns coated his attire’s exterior.

Following the sequin theme, Harrison’s collar arrayed the infamous “Damier” checkerboard pattern that often covers Louis-Vuitton-branded items.

Plus, all-black, tinted Louis Vuitton sunglasses sat atop his face, hiding his eyes.

Diamond earrings studded his ears, while on his wrists he sported the same silver watch and chain. Around his neck, however, he bore a new piece of jewelry — one that carried a legacy he hopes to replicate.

The necklace, designed by world-renowned jeweler Leo Khusro, is a tribute to Harrion’s father, Marvin Harrison Sr., who played 13 seasons at wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts and is an NFL Hall of Famer.

On a diamond-encrusted chain bonded by rose gold clasps, a pendant hung. The front side shows a picture of two lions divided horizontally — a young cub at the top and a fully grown male at the bottom. Visible on the back is the same type of division, but on the top is a young Harrison Jr., while the bottom is an image resembling Harrison Sr. in his NFL prime.

“The dad had his turn and now it’s his son’s turn — that’s kinda how I look at it,” Marvin Harrison Jr. said.

Taking after his father, Harrison Jr. was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft just 28 years after his father was picked 88th overall by the Colts.