Celebrating a decade of promoting physical activity and fundraising money for cancer research, “The Ohio State 4 Miler” race has evolved into a yearly milestone for organizers and racers alike.

Sunday will mark the 10th anniversary of the four-mile race — not counting the virtual adaptation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expecting roughly 12,000 participants based on current registration numbers, it will host its largest Race Day Tailgate Party yet, complete with various vendors, activities and a food truck.

The 4 Miler was founded in 2013 by M3S Sports in partnership with Ohio State Sports Properties and the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer and has since grown to become the “largest 4-mile event in the country,” David Babner, the founder of M3S Sports and 4 Miler race director, said.

In addition to this year’s tailgate, Babner said the race will also feature Ohio State athletes, or “student-athlete ambassadors,” and several “Buckeye Greats” like Zach Boren, a former Ohio State football player.

“Anything you see about M3S Sports is we just want people to be active,” Babner said. “We don’t care too much about competition. We just care about people participating and celebrating a healthy, active lifestyle.”

In the same vein as previous years, the race will start at the conjunction of Ives Drive and Tuttle Park Place at 10 a.m., and end at the Ohio Stadium’s 50-yard line, Babner said. Synchronously, the tailgate will take place in the stadium’s northeast parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“In our effort to create a remarkable experience for everybody, we’ve got a really neat tailgate-type party going on in that parking lot,” Babner said. “There’s a number of partners that have setups there. So, there’s an opportunity for folks to enjoy themselves in a tailgate environment prior to and after the race.”

Over the course of the race, the student-athlete ambassadors and Buckeye Greats will cheer on participants, Babner said. One specific student-athlete who will be in attendance is Ohio State women’s basketball starter Cotie McMahon, who is also this year’s honorary race director, meaning she will help promote the event and “fire the air horn” to signal the start of the race.

“There’s an opportunity to celebrate Cotie and the success of the entire women’s basketball team,” Babner said. “But really, Cotie and her leadership skills and her talent.”

As for Buckeye Greats, Boren said he will be making his fourth or fifth appearance at the event.

“My job is to support David Babner in any way possible, and support the runners that are participating and basically be a cheerleader,” Boren said. “Now it’s my turn to not be on the field and cheer, so kind of roles are reversed.”

Boren played for Ohio State as an undergraduate student from 2009 to 2012 as a fullback his first three years and a linebacker his final year. During this time, he helped the team win three Big 10 titles and go undefeated in 2012.

Although he graduated in 2012, Boren said he continues to stay involved in the Ohio State community.

“Ohio State is just such a special, special place that when you’re here and you’re part of the traditions and you’re part of that culture, you just want to stay a part of it,” Boren said.

One specific way Boren said he stays connected to Ohio State is through the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer, which is a nonprofit organization that benefits The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. Babner said a currently undesignated portion of the race’s registration proceeds will go to the organization.

“It’s not even just getting out with Babner and the rest of the 4 Miler runners,” Boren said. “There’s even a bigger meaning behind this event.”

The Buckeye Cruise for Cancer will also host one of the tailgate’s associated events, called the “Buckeye Cruise for Cancer Duck Pond,” at which participants can purchase a rubber duck for $20 and are guaranteed to win an associated prize, Babner said. Such prizes include Ohio State-branded trinkets like miniature Buckeye helmets or hats, and all participants can keep their ducks as well.

Some other vendors and activities will include Nike’s “U Move” stretching and recovery zone and Raising Canes, the latter of which will not supply food but rather giveaway items like lanyards and sunglasses, Babner said.

Children will also be able to “finish on the 50” in the Brutus Bolt Kids Race, which will feature a new course that circles around the stadium and starts at 11:30 a.m., Babner said. Everyone who completes either race will be awarded an official “finisher’s” medal, a Nike T-shirt and one free ticket to the Ohio State football spring game Saturday, with a discount for any additional tickets.

“It gets people excited for the season, especially with the spring game being that weekend,” Boren said.

The registration deadline to purchase tickets for the 4 Miler is Tuesday. The registration form, ticket prices and other event details can be found on the race’s website.