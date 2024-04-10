More than 400 Ohio State students, staff and faculty joined the fifth annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walk in an effort to show support and destigmatize mental health.

The event was in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and saw participants gather in the RPAC Friday for guest speakers before walking to the Oval and back. Out of the Darkness was also part of a fundraiser that raised more than $20,000, and each regional campus hosted their own walkout.

Participants were encouraged to cross the finish line with friends, family and strangers to show that nobody needs to walk alone.

“I think when you come to an event like the Out of the Darkness walk, the most important thing that people should take away and maybe come into it and take away with is just that message of hope and that healing is possible,” said Kathleen Adams, a member of Peers REACHing Out.