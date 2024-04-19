The Buckeyes remained home and took a break from Big Ten play as they faced the University of Pittsburgh Wednesday night for the first-ever Bark at the Park, where fans could bring their furry companions to Buckeye Field.

The game started late after a weather delay featuring rain, hail and lightning, preventing the teams from taking the field until an hour and a half past the original start time. The Buckeyes (24-17, 5-9 Big Ten) brought the thunder, though, as they won their fourth game in a row, beating the Panthers (13-28, 4-14 ACC) 3-2.

Ohio State struck first, scoring three in the bottom of the second. Senior third baseman McKenzie Bump put the game’s first point on the board after sophomore first baseman Hannah Church walked with bases loaded to send her home.

Senior second baseman Kaitlyn Farley was walked after Church to bring in another run for the Buckeyes before graduate left fielder Tegan Cortelletti hit her RBI to bring in the last Buckeye run of the game.

“I wasn’t trying to do too much with the ball. I mean, bases are loaded, so that’s obviously a high-pressure situation, but really just sticking to my plan that I had before, I went out there and then knowing that it was what got us to win the game is a really special feeling,” Cortelletti said.

Pittsburgh doubled twice in the top of the fourth, each time earning an RBI. The first double came from junior third baseman Desirae Martinez and the second from junior shortstop Ana Hernandez.

The Buckeyes pulled out all the stops on defense to keep their 3-2 lead throughout the rest of the game and keep their win streak alive.

“I just care about winning, and I know the whole team cares about winning,” Bump said. “If we have to play lockdown D[efense] one game and hit home runs every at bat the next game, then that’s what we’re going to do. Right now, we’re just trying to make sure that whatever we have to do, we’re fighting for it, and our big thing right now is working together.”

Next on the Buckeyes’ schedule is a 6 p.m., conference matchup against the Maryland Terrapins, at home, on Friday.