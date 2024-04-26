Under the flashing light of a police helicopter and three arrest vans, at least 19 protesters were arrested on the South Oval Thursday night.

At roughly 10:02 p.m., law enforcement officers donning shields approached the crowd of about 250, who were forming a circle around at least ten tents. One by one, the officers dragged the protesters to the arrest vans on College Road while the crowd continued to wave flags and chant “let them pray.”

The first arrest took place at roughly 10:08 p.m., with additional arrests occurring minutes after. By 10:28 p.m., at least 19 arrests had taken place.

The arrests came after over 350 students and community members formed a circle around an encampment at 5:30 p.m. Originally, Ohio State police warned protesters that setting up tents on the South Oval is prohibited — as stated in the university’s space rules — and that if they did not disperse in five minutes, they would be subject to arrest.

No arrests were made at the time, however 15 state troopers arrived at the scene at 7:32 p.m. and told protesters they had 15 minutes to vacate. Within a few minutes, some individuals began leaving the circle.

An arrest van with four additional officers arrived at 7:40 p.m., but no arrests were made at this time either. Finally, OSUPD made another announcement at 9:52 p.m. that the protesters were “in violation of university space rules” and that the officers were “about to execute [their] plan.”

In addition to barring tents that haven’t received “prior approval” from Facilities Operations and Development, the rules also state that noise is restricted Monday through Friday before 5:30 p.m. and after 10 p.m. The university defines restricted noise as disruptive of “the function of the University,” or sound that can be heard more than 50 feet from its source.

For “overnight events,” the rules state “outside habitation must not be the primary focus of the event.” University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the university defines “overnight events” as when “sunset” occurs.

Regarding the threat of getting arrested, Rotaj Radeyah Khalil, a third-year in chemistry, said “just do it already.”

“They keep, like, edging us with ‘We might get arrested, you might get arrested,’ and it’s like you know if you’re gonna be a fascist police state right now, go through with it,” Khalil said. “I’m not excited to get arrested, it’s more like, you know they’re gonna do it anyway or they’re gonna keep threatening us, threatening our lives, so it’s just like, stop threatening. If you’re going to just threaten us, leave us alone. If you’re gonna do it, just do it. Don’t p*ssy out.”

Before the arrests, Atlas Claypool, a fourth-year in sociology, said a victory for the protesters would be for the police to leave them alone to “protest and to demonstrate and give us our free speech”. He said the University won’t protect palestinian students.

“They don’t consider us students, they consider us terrorists. And I think it’s absolutely terrible that they’re using our money to drop bombs on children, when they’re literally trying to take us away from protesting. What are we supposed to do?”,” Claypool said.

The event was a continuation of an encampment attempted Thursday morning, which quickly dissipated after Ohio State police arrested three people. At this evening’s event, the crowd locked arms in a tight circle surrounding about 10 tents for at least four hours, chanting, praying and singing as Ohio State police stood around them.

Given the arrests that morning, the protest was advertised as “high risk” by the organizations who held it. On Tuesday, two students were also arrested during a protest outside of Meiling Hall on charges of criminal trespassing.

As students initially gathered outside of the Ohio Union around 5 p.m., the university locked the doors near College Road. Johnson said this was in an attempt to control the crowd.

About 15 students and community members draped in Israeli flags or in “Ohio State stands with Israel” shirts followed the crowd as it moved toward the South Oval around 5:19 p.m., chanting over them.

Protesters then began forming a circle in the South Oval and organizers announced that there was to be no chanting from participants. This was when a group of protesters began to form a circle as one person led a prayer, with no microphones or sound-amplifying devices present.

At 5:29 p.m., the group of original protesters formed a circle and locked arms in the South Oval, then began singing a Jewish prayer.

At 5:51 p.m., two unmarked Dodge state trooper vehicles pulled into the Ohio Union South Garage. Two men exited one car in green-and-khaki gear and then walked into the loading lane between the garage and the Union. After a few minutes, the car drove away from the scene and headed north on College Road.

At 5:55 p.m., police officers approached the protesters gathered in the South Oval and the protester in the middle of the circle began chanting. Roughly five officers stood around the protesters as they chanted “Free, free Palestine,” “Divestment is our command, no more bloodshed on your hands,” “Shut it down, shut it down,” “No peace on stolen land, Palestine is our command” and other chants.

The counter-protesters, who were standing off to the side of the South Oval near High Street, began singing “Am Yisrael Chai.”’

Additional chants from protesters continued, including “There is only one solution, Intifada revolution,” “Long live the Intifada” and “CPD, KKK, IDF, they’re all the same”.

Around 6:50 p.m., a woman wearing an Ohio State Student Life polo was walking into the Ohio Union and began yelling at the crowd. The police asked her to leave, though she continued to engage with individuals observing the protest closer to the Union.

“I am not doing hate speech, I am telling you facts,” she said. “On Sept. 11, 2001, I was a senior at Nordonia High School and two planes flew into buildings in New York,” the woman said.

By roughly 6:55 p.m., she obliged two officers telling her to leave the scene.

Laila Shaikh, University of Cincinnati Students for Justice in Palestine chapter founder and president, said the goal of the encampment is to occupy the university and create a popular university front for Gaza.

“Our goal is, again, for administration to come out and compromise with us because they have refused to come out and speak to us about even hearing our wants of divestment and hearing our needs, and we’re just going to continue to be here until they do so in solidarity with, I believe, almost a campus in every single state [who] is doing something similar,” Shaikh said.

Shaikh said she and participating students hope their actions will invoke a response from the university.

“We’re gonna hold the circle as long as we can,” Shaikh said. “We have the camps in the center of it, that’s our encampment that we’re setting up and we’re gonna continue to hold it down as long as we possibly can and some students are willing to be arrested to make their voices heard.”