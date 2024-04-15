The Paper Bag Chronicles, a black-led, women-focused body positivity project and fashion wellness brand from Columbus-based creator and fashion designer Braisha Owens, hosted its first event after officially becoming a non-profit on Saturday.

Owens said the organization was officially founded in 2019 as a non-profit extension of her for-profit brand kissed by BO, a luxury denim brand, but Owens quickly realized that she wanted the non-profit to become a stand-alone entity.

The event, what Owens considered to be a “courageous conversation,” took participants through the five steps to rock a paper bag as outlined in the brand’s e-book, “Stylish as a Muva,” and provided a space in which women could share their own stories and struggles with body positivity.