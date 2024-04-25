A doctoral student and Ohio State employee were among three people arrested at a demonstration against the war in Gaza on the South Oval Thursday.

The first person was a part of an “Ohio State Gaza Encampment” led by community members and the university’s branch of Students for Justice in Palestine. Students began to set up the encampment at 4 a.m., amassing about 30 people, but the crowd quickly dissipated following the arrest.

At 9:42 a.m., Ohio State police directed the crowd to leave the area by 10 a.m. They said the demonstration was violating the university’s space rules, which restrict certain activities across Ohio State’s campuses.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the encampment is a violation of the university’s rules as the group did not reserve the space.

Jeremy Strickland, an organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America, said the protesters did send a space reservation request. Johnson said he is unaware of the request.

The crowd still lingered on the South Oval until 10:12 a.m., when two vans and five Ohio State police cars drove up to the scene and unloaded 15 police officers.

Students and community members asked the police to speak with an administrator. The university declined the request.