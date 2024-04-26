Contrary to a viral social media post from Thursday at 6:06 p.m., there are no snipers on the Ohio Union’s roof.

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, is in light of an ongoing encampment on the South Oval, where over 350 students and community members have gathered for an “All out for Gaza” protest. As of Thursday evening, the post has over 739,000 views and 7,000 retweets.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the individuals are “state troopers in a watching position, similar to football game day.”

Johnson said the Ohio Union was completely locked around 7:30 p.m. for “public safety,” as exams and other activities were ongoing. Now, he said individuals are being asked to leave because the building is closed. The building usually closes at 11 p.m. on Thursdays.