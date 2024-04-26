A version of this story was published Thursday at 8:55 p.m., and has since been removed following updated information.

Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said there were no armed law enforcement officers on the Ohio Union’s roof with weapons pointed at students and community members protesting the war in Gaza, which was correct at the time.

According to information obtained Friday, Johnson said once the troopers began using force on the students around 10 p.m., the state troopers on the roof switched to long-range firearms as part of their protocol.

“Ohio State Highway Patrol provided overwatch support, which is a standard safety measure when they assist with large gatherings,” Johnson’s statement said. “We don’t discuss specific public safety protocols. In general, overwatch support is armed, and the team carries standard equipment, including firearms, that would only be used reactively to protect the safety of all present, including demonstrators.”