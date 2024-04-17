The Buckeyes just got their second transfer in two days.

Former Kentucky Wildcats forward Ajae Petty committed to play for the Ohio State women’s basketball team for the 2024-25 season on Monday, giving the Buckeyes another big name transfer, according to an Instagram post Monday.

Petty, who has one season of eligibility remaining, now becomes the Buckeyes second offseason pickup in the portal after the addition of Oregon guard Chance Gray.

Since first entering the transfer portal on March 12, Petty has been one of the most sought-after transfers on the market.

The senior forward averaged a team-high 14.7 points per game, up from 5.7 points per game as a junior, along with a team-high 10.6 rebounds per game, which was third-best in the SEC. Petty also recorded 18 double-doubles this past season.

This will be Petty’s third college stop, as she spent two seasons at LSU before transferring to play for the Wildcats for the 2022-23 season.

With the departures of graduate forwards Rebeka Mikulasikova and Taiyier Parks, Ohio State was searching for a player who could fill the void up front. Petty fills that void and gives the Buckeyes a huge veteran presence.

Petty is also a superb rebounder, which was Ohio State’s biggest kryptonite during the 2023-24 season. Petty averaged a double-double and should help the Buckeyes on the glass tremendously as they finished the season last in the Big Ten with 33.5 rebounds per game.

The momentum Petty built for herself this past season will form one of the most dangerous frontcourts in the Big Ten alongside sophomore forward Cotie McMahon and junior guard/forward Taylor Thierry, who are both returning for next season.