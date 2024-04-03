Ohio State fifth-year guard Rikki Harris announced she is entering the transfer portal via Instagram Wednesday.

“These last 5 years have been nothing less than a dream come true,” the post reads. “Everything we have accomplished as a team and program will be held close to my heart and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be a Buckeye.”

Harris averaged 4.4 points per game in 17 minutes per game off the bench and appeared in all but one of the team’s 32 games this season.

A career 5.7 point per game scorer, Harris earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten from the media in 2023.

Harris joins redshirt-sophomore guard Emma Shumate and freshman guard Diana Collins as former Buckeyes who have entered the transfer portal this offseason.