The Ohio State women’s basketball “officially” made history Wednesday afternoon.

Jaloni Cambridge, the No. 2 prospect in the nation, signed a National Letter of Intent with the Buckeyes becoming the highest-ranked player out of high school to ever sign with the team, according to an Instagram post from Ohio State women’s basketball.

Cambridge will look to seamlessly transition into the Buckeyes’ close-knit community, as she’s already joined by her sister Kennedy Cambridge, who transferred from the University of Kentucky last offseason.

The 5-foot-7 guard out of Nashville, Tennessee, recently finished her senior year at Montverde Academy and was one of the most prolific players in the 2024 class.

Other schools in the hunt for Jaloni Cambridge were former national championship teams such as LSU and South Carolina.

With the addition of Jaloni Cambridge, the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class now boasts a total of five commitments.

Her impressive list of accolades includes the MaxPreps 2022 Sophomore of the Year award and a top-10 finish for Gatorade’s 2022 National Player of the Year, all of which speak volumes about her talent and potential impact.

Jaloni Cambridge’s signing comes at an excellent time for head coach Kevin McGuff, who lost starting guards Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor to the WNBA.

Now, with Jaloni Cambridge on board alongside her sister, the two are set to strengthen the team’s bond and elevate its on-court prowess.

Cambridge’s arrival marks a significant addition to Ohio State’s roster, offering a beacon of hope for continued success in the upcoming season after an early second-round exit in the NCAA tournament.