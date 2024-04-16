Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon was selected No. 5 overall by the Dallas Wings in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

Sheldon finished her Buckeye career sixth in program history with 2,024 career points and finished in the top 14 in nine additional categories. She is also one of only three players in program history with 1,900 points, 400 rebounds, 350 assists, 200 steals and 150 made threes.

Over her career, Sheldon earned All-American status and was a two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection. The Dublin, Ohio, native was also a two-time All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection during her time with Ohio State.

This past season, Sheldon was third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging a team-high 17.8 points, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and nearly two steals per game, which was fourth in the league. She played and started in every game after being limited to only 13 games in 2022-23 due to a foot injury.

In 2021-22, Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, which were all career-highs. She had 23 points, three rebounds and eight assists in the round of 32 to defeat No. 3 seed LSU 79-64 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen that season.

Sheldon will likely be most remembered for her ability to score at will on offense and disrupt opponents on defense. Her two-way skill set helped her become a leader for the Buckeyes and a top WNBA prospect. She had a breakout game versus Iowa on Feb. 4, 2021, during her sophomore year, finishing with 29 points —her career high at the time — as well as five rebounds in a 92-87 victory.