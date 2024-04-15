Despite Ohio State’s women’s basketball season ending, a new chapter is just beginning for a couple of Buckeyes.

Graduate guards Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor are ready to take the next level as they prepare for the 2024 WNBA draft, held Monday at 7:30 p.m., at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

Both Sheldon and Taylor ended their college careers strong, with Sheldon being named to the All-Big Ten First Team after leading Ohio State in scoring with 17.8 points per game as well as adding 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

A year after being named the 2023 ACC Defensive Player of the Year at Duke, Taylor transferred to the Buckeyes and led the Big Ten in steals per game with 2.5 on her way to winning the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

The strong seasons for Sheldon and Taylor helped them both boost their draft stock and get an opportunity to go through the WNBA draft process.

Sheldon said so far the process has been very beneficial in terms of building relationships within the league.

“It’s been a cool experience, getting to know everyone and talk to everyone, and it’s been a different experience too but I’ve enjoyed it,” Sheldon said. “Definitely got to have conversations with people I’ve gotten to meet for the first time and build relationships with but it’s exciting.”

Sheldon, a projected top-five pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, came off an injury-riddled 2022-23 campaign with a huge bounce-back year for the Buckeyes, averaging nearly 18 points per game and finishing third in the Big Ten in scoring.

Sheldon scored in double figures in all but three games this season and had 13 games of at least 20 points. Sheldon also had 10 games with at least five assists and 11 games with at least three steals, showcasing that she can do it all on both ends of the court.

During the 2021-22 season, Sheldon was also able to showcase that she could become a superstar at the next level, as she averaged career-highs 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists, leading her to earn All-Big Ten First Team honors that season.

During this year’s NCAA tournament, Sheldon averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds and four assists in two games. She finished with 19 points in the Round of 64 against the 15-seeded Maine Black Bears while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said Sheldon’s impact on the program is nearly irreplaceable.

“Every year [Sheldon]’s gotten better and that’s not by accident,” McGuff said. “She works extremely hard and then you talk about how she’s impacted us off the court and in the community and it’s just really immeasurable. I’m gonna miss coaching her.”

Taylor made the most of her opportunity in her one season with Ohio State as she was surrounded by loads of talent beyond herself and Sheldon and showed many why she belonged on the big stage.

Despite struggling in her first game as a Buckeye, it would not take long for Taylor to become an integral piece of an Ohio State team that won its first outright Big Ten regular season championship in 15 years.

Within a week, Taylor recorded two double-doubles; finishing with 15 points and 12 points in a 78-58 win over then-No. 20 Tennessee, then a week later had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 94-84 overtime victory over then-No. 25 Penn State.

Taylor also had a pair of 20-point efforts against Maryland and Michigan State and still made her mark on the defensive end as she had at least one steal in all but two games with the Buckeyes and had seven games of at least four steals.

Taylor said having the ability to adjust quickly to new situations has been really important for her as she prepares to join the WNBA.

“Having that kind of previous experience of having to go to a different team quickly after having to just adapt; adaptability I think is with my experience,” Taylor said. “It takes me back to summer workouts where I’m usually home and work out with my trainers so a lot more focus on my skill set and development.”

Despite the year ending earlier than expected for Ohio State, fans and scouts alike still got a taste of how good Sheldon and Taylor could be at the next level throughout the entire season..

Sheldon and Taylor will look to be the first Buckeyes drafted in the same season since Kelsey Mitchell and Stephanie Mavunga were both drafted back in the 2018 WNBA draft.

Given that Sheldon and Taylor received numerous accolades by the end of the season, it seems very likely they will both hear their names called on Monday night.

McGuff said his goal every year is to be able to develop players who are ready to compete at the next level, much like Sheldon and Taylor this season.

“We certainly aspire to help the young women in our program reach their potential and we’re recruiting now at a level where we’re getting kids that want to have a chance to play in the WNBA,” McGuff said. “I think we have a system of basketball that helps prepare them.”

The WNBA draft will be televised nationally on ESPN.