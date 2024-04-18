Graduate forward Eboni Walker announced Wednesday via Instagram she will return to the Ohio State women’s basketball team for the 2024-25 season. She will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Walker averaged 2.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23 games for the Buckeyes. She had her best game of the season against Wisconsin on Feb. 2, finishing with a season-high 11 points and seven rebounds as Ohio State routed the Badgers 87-49.

Walker said in her Instagram post she is grateful for the Buckeyes’ fanbase and everyone who has supported her.

“From the very start, you welcomed me with open arms and provided me with the trust that allows me to strive for excellence every day, especially on the days when I get to perform,” the post reads. “Having said all of this, I have made the decision to use my final year of eligibility to further my education at THE Ohio State University.”

During her first season in Columbus in the 2022-23 season, Walker started 11 of 34 games and averaged 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Walker scored a career-high 15 points to help the Buckeyes defeat No. 6-seeded North Carolina 71-69 on March 20, 2023, at home in the Round of 32 in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Prior to coming to Columbus, Walker played for Syracuse in the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in only six games.

Walker started her collegiate career at Arizona State, averaging nearly 7 points and five rebounds in her two seasons with the Sun Devils from 2019-2021.

Next season, Walker will join a stacked frontcourt that features two returning starters in junior guard/forward Taylor Thierry and sophomore forward Cotie McMahon, as well as incoming Kentucky transfer Ajae Petty.