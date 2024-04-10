Just two weeks after winning the national championship, Ohio State is already rebuilding.

The Buckeyes’ women’s ice hockey team added two defensemen, Clarkson’s Sara Swiderski and Boston University’s Brooke Disher, from the transfer portal, the team announced on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The sophomores both played for two seasons at their previous schools and have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Swiderski recorded four goals and 15 assists in her two seasons at Clarkson. Her 10 points this season helped Clarkson reach the Frozen Four, where the Golden Knights fell 4-1 to Ohio State in the national semifinal.

Disher has scored 10 goals and 18 assists in two years at Boston University. In her freshman season, she recorded 17 points and was named to the Hockey East Conference All-Rookie team.

Swiderski and Disher have two seasons of experience playing together. Both defenders played for RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna in British Columbia, Canada, for two years in high school, and won gold with Team Canada at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women’s World Championship.

While at the U18 World Championship, Swiderski and Disher also played with current Buckeye forwards Jocelyn Amos and Jordan Baxter.

Ohio State is still looking to add two transfer forwards this offseason, according to an Instagram post from April 3.

Last season, the Buckeyes added six players from the transfer portal: Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Stephanie Markowski, Olivia Mobley, Kiara Zanon and Kelsey King, who combined for 195 points altogether in the 2023-24 season.

So far, only one Buckeye, graduate goaltender Quinn Kuntz, has entered the transfer portal.