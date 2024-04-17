Things were looking smooth for the Buckeyes in the third quarter, but the Wildcats bounced back hard in the fourth.

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team (7-7, 1-4 Big Ten) fell 19-10 after a tough fight with the Northwestern Wildcats (12-2, 4-1 Big Ten) Saturday at the Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois, making it its third consecutive loss and ending its three away-game stint.

Northwestern kicked off the scoring in the first quarter with a goal from graduate midfielder and 2023 USA Lacrosse All-American Lindsey Frank. The Wildcats didn’t stop there.

Other Wildcat scorers included junior midfielder and 2023 All-Big Ten First-Team Select Samantha Smith, graduate attacker Mary Schumar, graduate attacker Dylan Amonte, sixth-year attacker and 2023 Big Ten Attacker of the Year Izzy Scane and 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Madison Taylor.

The Buckeyes eventually got in on the action but to a far lesser extent. Senior captains and attackers Leah Sax and Jamie Lasda scored for the Buckeyes, making the score 8-2 at the end of the quarter and leaving the advantage to Northwestern. Lasda’s goal marked the 100th of her career. Senior captain and goalie Regan Alexander also had three saves at the end of the first.

The Buckeyes got a firmer grip on the reins in the second quarter, making quick passes to create opportunities on offense. Buckeye goals were completed by Lasda, which marked her 150th career point, and senior captain Emily Magalotti, who scored back-to-back.

The Wildcats also scored three with the help of Scane and two from graduate attacker and 2024 First Team ILWomen Midseason DI All-American Erin Coykendall. Northwestern led 11-5 going into the second half. Alexander had four saves and sixth-year goalie Molly Laliberty had one.

Ohio State started to break the Wildcats down in the third quarter, outscoring them 4-2. Buckeye goals were scored by Sax, freshman attacker Kate Tyack, junior midfielder Annie Hargraves and sophomore attacker Zoe Coleman.

Taylor scored two for the Wildcats, leaving the score 13-9 going into the final quarter.

Just when the Buckeyes thought they might stand a chance, the Wildcats came out fiery in the fourth quarter. Amonte scored three for the Wildcats, marking six total for the matchup. Other Wildcat goals were scored by Coykendall, sophomore attacker Taylor and junior midfielder Emerson Bohlig.

One goal was scored for the Buckeyes by Coleman while Alexander had one save. Junior goalie Cara Nugent got in on the action and had three for the Wildcats.

The Buckeyes will be back at home Thursday, where they will take on Rutgers at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.