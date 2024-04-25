The stage is set for an electrifying clash as the Ohio State Buckeyes lock horns with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the quarterfinal matchup of the Big Ten Women’s Lacrosse Tournament.

The first faceoff is set to begin at noon at Panzer Stadium on Saturday.

The Buckeyes enter this showdown with momentum boasting an 8-8-0 overall 2024 campaign. Led by head coach Amanda Moore, Ohio State has showcased its offensive prowess throughout the season, averaging 12 goals per game, thanks in large part to its dynamic attacking unit.

Spearheading the Buckeyes’ offensive charge is senior standout, Jamie Lasda, whose clinical finishing and playmaking ability have been instrumental in Ohio State’s success. Lasda, an attacker from Ithaca, New York, has 40 goals on the season. Alongside Lasda, junior attacker Brynn Ammerman has been a force to be reckoned with, controlling the attack and providing the Buckeyes with a crucial 28 assists.

Defensively, Ohio State has been solid, conceding 11.5 goals per game on average. Goaltender Regan Alexander has been a standout performer between the pipes, consistently coming up with clutch saves. Alexander holds a .466 save percentage on the season.

Penn State enters the quarterfinal clash after a solid regular-season campaign, going 9-6-0. Under the guidance of head coach Missy Doherty, the Nittany Lions have showcased gritty performances on both ends of the field.

Offensively, Penn State has relied on the scoring prowess of senior midfielder Kristin O’Neill, whose knack for finding the back of the net has posed problems for opposing defenses all season long. O’Neill has 41 goals this season over 15 games played.

Supported by a talented lineup, including rookie attacker Kelly MacKinney who boasts 14 assists in her freshman campaign, Penn State possesses the firepower to test even the sturdiest of defenses.

The Nittany Lions’ defense has been stout, conceding 11 goals per game on average. Goaltender Sydney Manning, a freshman from Malvern, Pennsylvania, marshals her defense with authority and possesses a .415 save percentage on the season.

The rivalry between Ohio State and Penn State runs deep, with both programs having squared off in numerous encounters over the years. In recent meetings, the Buckeyes have held the edge, boasting a 9-8 victory over the Nittany Lions just one month ago.

However, Penn State has been a formidable opponent capable of springing an upset. In their last 10 matchups, however, the Buckeyes hold a 5-4 series victory. Away, the Buckeyes have fallen to the Nittany Lions in 11 out of their 13 meetings. Penn State’s home-field advantage could pose a real test to Ohio State’s squad.

Both teams have lengthy histories in the Big Ten tournament, with multiple appearances apiece. The last postseason meeting between these two teams was the 2015 championship matchup that resulted in a 13-11 Penn State victory. The Buckeyes will look to rewrite their history in this upcoming game and propel themselves to the semifinals.

The matchup can be streamed on BigTen Plus with first draw at noon.