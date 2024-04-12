The Buckeyes took a second-half thumping Tuesday evening.

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team (7-6, 1-3 Big Ten) fell 22-10 against the Louisville Cardinals (7-8, 2-5 ACC) Tuesday at the UofL Lacrosse Stadium, after getting outscored 14-4 in the second half.

The defeat marks their second consecutive loss and the largest of the season.

Cardinals senior attacker Kokoro Nakazawa scored the first goal of the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Other Cardinal scorers included senior attacker Kylea Dobson, graduate attacker Allegra Catalano and graduate midfielder Nicole Perroni.

The Buckeyes also got in on the action, and two goals were scored by sophomore attacker Zoe Coleman and freshman midfielder Kampbell Stone, putting the score at 4-2 going into the second quarter.

Senior captain and goalie Regan Alexander, who was recently named Defensive Player of the Week for the week of April 1, had two saves for the Buckeyes. Senior goalie Sara Addeche had one save for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals continued to build their lead with Stone opening the scoring in the second quarter.

She scored again a few minutes later, making it her third of the game, and completed her first collegiate hat trick.

Other Buckeye goals were completed by senior captain and attacker Leah Sax and freshman attacker Kate Tyack, who was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week for the week of April 1.

Nakazawa also completed a hat trick with two goals in the second quarter. Other Cardinal goals were completed by Catalano and junior attacker Abby Scully, leaving the score 8-6 going into the second half.

Alexander had three saves for the Buckeyes, while Addeche had four for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals increased their momentum in the second half, with six goals scored in the third quarter. Nakazawa and Perroni scored two, while Dobson and junior midfielder Lauren Figas each scored one.

On the other end, Coleman and freshman midfielder Maeve Simonds scored for the Buckeyes, putting the score 14-8 going into the final quarter. Alexander had two saves and Addeche had one.

The Cardinals were able to widen the score gap even more in the fourth quarter by scoring eight goals and only allowing two.

Nakazawa scored her final two goals, marking seven total for the game. Other Cardinal goals were completed by Perroni, Catalano, and midfielders Negai Nakazawa, junior Izzy Seikel, sophomore Rian Adkins and freshman Ava Peers.

While the Buckeyes struggled to find opportunities to score, their only two shots of the final quarter were both successful. These goals were completed by Tyack and senior captain and attacker Jamie Lasda, who also had a career-best 11 draw controls during the game. Junior goalie Whitney Robinson had two saves for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes will take on No. 1 Northwestern Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.