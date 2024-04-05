And another one falls to Ohio State.

The No. 12 Buckeyes (13-6, 6-1 Big Ten) moved their conference winning streak to six after topping Penn State (5-12, 4-3 Big Ten), 7-0, Wednesday afternoon in State College, Pennsylvania.

Previous to this match, Ohio State held a record of 37-17 against Penn State and won its last 12 matches against the Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes started off Wednesday’s match winning the doubles point.

On court one, fifth-year Irina Cantos Siemers and freshman Luciana Perry topped senior Sofiya Chekhlystova and junior Yvonne Zuffova, 6-1. The point was clinched when junior Sydni Ratliff and freshman Audrey Spencer claimed a 6-0 victory over sophomore Olivia Dorner and senior Karly Friedland on court two.

Going into singles with a 1-point lead, the Buckeyes captured all six singles matches, with five of them being straight-set wins.

Perry was the first to finish her singles match, as she downed Dorner 6-3, 6-1 on court two.

On court three, Ratliff followed and put Ohio State in a 2-0 lead after she won her first and second sets, 6-1, over freshman Jordina Cegarra on court three.

Junior Shelly Bereznyak clinched the match for Ohio State after winning the final three games to take the first set 7-5 and rallied out of an early break to win the second set, topping Zuffova. Bereznyak has won in her last 11 completed matches and shares the team’s dual-match singles wins lead with captain Cantos Siemers.

After the clinch, the unfinished matches continued beginning with No. 15 Cantos Siemers shutting out Chekhlystova in a 6-4 third-set victory on court one.

To close out the win, fifth-year Akanksha Bhan and freshman Teah Chavez both earned straight-set victories with Bhan topping her opponent, senior Danielle Alamo, 6-1, 6-2, and Chavez downing Friedland 6-3, 6-2.

The Buckeyes are set for an off weekend before they continue conference road play against Iowa on April 12 and Nebraska on April 14.