On Tom Ryan’s drive to campus Tuesday morning, the Ohio State head wrestling coach was involved in a non-life-threatening automobile crash, according to a statement from the athletic department.

Ryan was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following the accident. He was the only individual hurt at the scene.

Ryan just completed his 18th season as the head wrestling coach, ending with a 15-2 dual record in the 2023-24 season. Over his tenure with the Buckeyes, Ryan has secured a 213-68 overall dual record, a 2015 NCAA championship and three Big Ten championships.

In 2023, Ryan was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame as well as Hofstra’s, where he held his first head coaching position from 1995-2006.

There is no additional information to provide at this time.