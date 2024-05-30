Nearly a decade since the release of Twenty One Pilots’ breakout album “Blurryface” in 2015, the homegrown Ohio duo — consisting of singer Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun — has remained true to its artistic roots, continuing to speak on issues like depression, anxiety and insecurity in its latest album, “Clancy.”

The Twenty One Pilots’ lore, while elaborate — focusing on a world with mind control, dragons and evil bishops — has always followed the story of Joseph’s battle with mental health.

For many fans, “Blurryface” was an introduction to the band and to the titular character — also referenced as “Nico” in certain songs — who personifies Joseph’s anxiety and depression.

In 2018’s “Trench,” the world surrounding Blurryface expanded. Joseph tried to escape with help from the Banditos, a group of rebels led by Dun who have escaped the fictional world of Dema and work to help others escape. As a whole, Dema — a city located within the fictional content of Trench and Blurryface’s home — represents Joseph losing his mental health battles.

Upon its release, “Trench” quickly became the band’s standout record, building up the lavish world of Dema alongside the cinematic musical experience that was the 14-track album.

2021’s “Scaled and Icy” was a stark change from “Trench,” featuring a more traditionally melodic indie-pop sound. The album, though complying with the guidelines of the world in which Joseph created, did not meet the musical standards of the previous album. The upbeat, feel-good pop songs of “Scaled and Icy” portrayed Joseph being forced to comply as he was trapped in Dema and being forced to write “propaganda.”

The world of Dema is seemingly coming to a close with the band’s latest album, “Clancy,” which was released on all streaming platforms Friday.

The album, which features the same cryptic lore Reddit posters have been decoding for years, continues to follow Joseph’s mental battle. Joseph is now given the name Clancy, which comes from Irish origin and means “son of a red warrior” — red being notably associated with Blurryface and the evil bishops in the story — as well as being the name of the street on which Joseph grew up, called Clancy Way in Westerville, Ohio.

This album, unlike any of the others, doesn’t adhere to a single era of the band’s style, but rather combines sounds from each of them. Joseph’s hip-hop-inspired lyrical flows, largely forgotten in “Scaled and Icy,” along with the acoustic sound found in “Blurryface” have returned in “Clancy,” bringing the story full circle.

The album begins with arguably one of the strongest tracks of the record, titled “Overcompensate,” which opens with a minute-and-a-half synth intro before breaking down into the first verse.

In the build up, the words “This strange little island made me a weapon. We both believe we can use it to change the momentum of this war” are recited in a mixture of French and German, then the words “Welcome back to Trench” can be heard followed by lyrics from “Banditos,” calling back to the 2018 release and further reinforcing that fans are back in Dema.

While “Overcompensate” isn’t as explosive as “Jumpsuit” — the “Trench” opening track — its aggressive drumming is reminiscent of the “Blurryface” opener, “Heavydirtysoul,” building the hype for the proceeding tracks on the album.

The punk-inspired follow-up track, “Next Semester,” becomes Joseph’s most expressive track on the record, as when he sings “I remember what I was wearing,” it is nearly impossible not to shout along with him.

This track also brings home the long-standing messages surrounding his struggles with mental health as Joseph sings, “I prayed those lights would take me home.” The song slows down at the halfway point, bringing in an acoustic guitar breakdown, a very fitting and Twenty-One-Pilots-esque addition to the track.

The sequential three tracks after “Next Semester” keep the momentum going, particularly in the choruses of “Backslide” and “Routines in the Night.” The chorus on “Backslide,” “I’ll take anything you have if you could throw me a line,” plays perfectly to the strengths of Joseph’s unconventional vocals.

The story of Clancy, Blurryface and Dema is largely lost on audiences in the middle portion of the album. “Midwest Indigo,” “Navigating” and “Snap Back,” simply don’t satisfy cravings for lore the way “Trench” did. The tracks focus on Joseph’s mental struggles, yes, but don’t use the same metaphorical language as previous albums, leaving the supposed end of the Dema story feeling bland and incomplete.

The record’s final songs end on a high note with “Oldies Station,” as Joseph addresses a younger generation of fans, encouraging them to keep pushing through even though growing up can be difficult, and “Paladin Strait” — one of the few songs in the album in which Joseph’s lyrics are lore-heavy — as he sings, “On the ground are Banditos, fighting while I find Nico even though I’m past the point of no return.”

The song and album aptly conclude with a message from Blurryface to Clancy (Joseph) — “So few, so proud, so emotional. Hello, Clancy” — and leave fans wondering if this truly is the end of the story.

Rating: 4/5