In a three-hour, 30-minute slugfest, each Ohio State starter recorded a hit, forcing Akron to use nine different pitchers as the Buckeyes (22-20, 7-8 Big Ten) bested the Zips (11-33, 6-15 Mid-American Conference) 18-13 Wednesday night at Bill Davis Stadium.

The scoring started in the first inning, with Akron plating two runs before Ohio State rallied for seven runs, capitalized by home runs from sophomore shortstop Henry Kaczmar and junior third baseman Tyler Pettorini.

The runs kept coming in the second inning, during which a sacrifice fly from senior designated hitter Max Bowman and three separate RBI singles from the Zips scored four, leaving Akron trailing by one, 7-6. Pettorini came up to the plate in the bottom half of the inning and smashed another long ball that sailed past the 400-foot sign, increasing the Buckeye lead to two, 8-6.

The scoring continued in the bottom of the fourth, as Ohio State gained two more runs from junior left fielder Trey Lipsey’s two-RBI double, giving the Buckeyes a 10-6 advantage. The next inning saw Akron freshman infielder Charlie Schebler crank a solo home run to give the Zips some hope at 10-7.

Ohio State notched one more run in the bottom of the sixth after junior utility player Ryan Miller hit a sacrifice fly to score graduate second baseman Joseph Mershon. Akron battled back again in the seventh inning with an RBI double from Schebler and a two-RBI single from redshirt junior infielder Fisher Pyatt.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, graduate and captain right fielder Mitchell Okuley smashed a double to left center, scoring one. Two wild pitches ensued, with Pettorini and Mershon scoring two more runs and freshman catcher Isaac Cadena — who has also seen time in the outfield and at third base throughout the season — hitting a sacrifice fly to give the Buckeyes four additional runs.

The eighth inning featured three straight RBI singles from the Zips and cut the Ohio State lead to 15-13. Scoring continued in the bottom of the inning after Okuley added two more RBIs with a single to right field before crossing the plate himself on a bases-loaded walk.

The Buckeyes kept Akron scoreless in the ninth to cap off an 18-13 victory.

Senior pitcher Colin Purcell earned the win, collecting six strikeouts and allowing four runs on three hits in five innings pitched. Miller had a team-high four RBIs as Ohio State totaled 16 hits.

This matchup marks the 14th time the Buckeyes have scored double digits in their 42 games played this season.

In the past eight games, the Buckeye offense has scored 90 runs while totaling a lackluster 4-4 record. In that span, the Ohio State pitching unit has allowed 75 runs.

The Buckeyes look to continue their offensive prowess this weekend in Champaign, Illinois, as they are set to take on the Fighting Illini, who currently lead the Big Ten with an 11-4 record.

The first game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. start time Saturday and a 2 p.m. start time Sunday. All three games will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.