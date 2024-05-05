Christopher Pan, social entrepreneur, inspirational speaker and musician, gave financial and spiritual advice to the 2024 graduating class at Sunday’s 436th commencement ceremony.

Out of 12,555 degrees and certificates awarded, 9,712 graduating Buckeyes were in attendance at the Ohio Stadium Sunday morning. Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for student life, said the university rewarded 9,581 bachelor’s and associate degrees, 1,698 master’s degrees, 970 graduate professional degrees and 306 doctorate degrees.

Commencement proceeded while one person was confirmed dead after falling from the southeast side of the Ohio Stadium around 12:20 p.m. Officers were seen dispersing on-looking graduates and their families away from the scene, per prior Lantern reporting.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said the university has no additional details to share at the time of publication.

Shivers gave opening remarks at the ceremony, congratulating graduates as the “very first class to face the COVID-19 pandemic head-on with great resilience, patience and perseverance.”

“From uncertainty, quarantine and isolation to physical distancing, masks and testing, absolutely nothing could deter them from their ultimate goal of becoming Buckeyes for life,” Shivers said.

Shivers also said commencement is a day to focus on graduates, and “disruptions will not be permitted.” This comment comes after various pro-Palestinian protests on Ohio State’s campus — and campuses nationwide — called for the university to divest from Israeli assets.

University President Ted Carter Jr. introduced commencement speaker Christopher Pan — a 1999 Ohio State alum — whom Carter said he is “proud to welcome back.”

In 2013, Pan founded MyIntent, an online space that describes itself as “a catalyst for meaningful conversations and positive action,” according to the company’s website. MyIntent allows users to create custom bracelets embedded with a customer-chosen word that reminds the wearer to live intentionally, according to previous Lantern reporting.

Pan earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and has worked at several companies, including Facebook and PepsiCo.

Pan’s speech covered an array of topics, including bitcoin investment, the importance of perspective and the power of music. Pan began with getting graduates’ “energy flowing” by participating in a rendition of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes.

Financial independence and Bitcoin were a partial focus of Pan’s speech, which received a negative reaction from the crowd.

“Great investors are open-minded and understand things before other people,” Pan said. “So I know this might feel polarizing, but I encourage you to keep an open mind right now. I see Bitcoin as a very misunderstood asset class.”

Pan said as an apology for “talking about Bitcoin,” he is giving all students in the crowd a free MyIntent bracelet.

“There’s going to be an email coming to you with details,” Pan said.

Pan closed out his speech with a segment about conflict resolution. He said “hurt people hurt people,” and gatherings he has hosted with people from “different cultures” have shown him that “both sides are in deep pain and grief.”

“When we heal ourselves, we heal the world,” Pan said. “World peace starts with inner peace, especially in this election year. I encourage you to keep an open mind and genuinely engage with people with different perspectives than your own.”

Finally, Pan encouraged the crowd to join him in a rendition of the song “This Little Light of Mine.”

After thanking Pan and presenting him with a commencement speaker medal, Carter awarded honorary doctorate degrees to three individuals: Pierre Agostini, physicist, Ohio State emeritus professor and 2023 Nobel Prize winner; Dennis C. Liotta, Emory University chemistry professor and researcher in finding cures for various diseases; and John M. Murray, one of only two Ohio State graduates ever to earn the rank of four-star army general.

Additionally, Distinguished Service Awards were granted to three people — philanthropists Stanley D. and Joan H. Ross and Lawrence ‘Larry’ Williamson Jr., director of the Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center.

In Carter’s first commencement address, he said this graduating class is teaching him “what it means to be a Buckeye.” He added that the graduating class of 2024 represents part of the largest class of first-year students Ohio State has ever welcomed, with students from all 88 counties of Ohio, all 50 states of the United States and more than 100 countries spanning six continents.

“As a Buckeye, I’ve seen your brilliance, your engagement and your excitement for what comes next,” Carter said.

Graduates will join an alumni network of over 608,000 people. Carter said he wants graduates to “remember the message of our institution,” and to “lead with curiosity.”

“More than anything else during your time here, your degree, the knowledge and even the relationships you have learned, taught you how to learn,” Carter said. “Use that skill to ask questions to better understand the world, to have the humility to know that there is always more to learn.”

Closing remarks were given by Molly Ranz Calhoun, president and CEO of The Ohio State University Alumni Association. Calhoun said due to the pandemic, this graduating class’ experience was “anything but typical.”

“You did not allow the times to define who you are,” Calhoun said. “Instead, you navigated the storm with grit and determination. You persevered with grace and resilience, uplifting others and making a difference in our community — all the while creating firm friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Calhoun welcomed Sunday’s graduating Buckeyes into their new alumni family.

“There will always be stories to share of the possibilities that you discovered here and for people at Ohio State who sparked your curiosity and empowered you to explore your full potential,” Calhoun said. “And because life is all about those moments — big and small — as an Ohio State alumni, there will always be so much to share, and even more to celebrate. Welcome to the Family Class of 2024.”