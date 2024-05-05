For Christopher Pan, the words “commencement” and “concert” seem to have quite a bit of overlap.

The social entrepreneur and Ohio State alum — who also earned an MBA from Harvard Business School — is known for founding MyIntent, an online space and custom jewelry retailer that aims to be “a catalyst for meaningful conversations and positive action,” according to its website.

Leading up to spring commencement, Pan’s speech has remained a prominent topic of discussion among Ohio State community members. On April 28, Pan shared an initial draft of his address via Instagram, requesting feedback from social media users; in addition to brief performances of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes and “This Little Light of Mine,” the draft contained commentary on the war in Gaza.

“What I learned is that there is so much pain and trauma in both communities,” the draft read. “Pain causes hate and violence. Hurt people hurt people. Healed people help people. When we heal ourselves, we heal the world. World peace starts with inner peace.”

In the ensuing days, Pan posted multiple, updated speeches to an Instagram highlight titled “OSU 2024” and continued asking for users’ constructive criticism.

Now, the time for revisions has officially passed. And so has Pan’s 10-minute time slot.

Departing from the April 28 draft, Pan made no explicit references to Jewish or Palestinian people(s). In terms of content and structure, his final speech predominantly adhered to the most recent version shared to the “OSU 2024” highlight earlier this week.

Pan’s segment began with an introduction from university President Ted Carter Jr., who described him as “an incredible example of taking everything you gained at Ohio State and applying it to find solutions that improve the world after graduation.”

Pan subsequently took to the stage, clad in a black robe and dark sunglasses. After encouraging applause for the spring 2024 graduates, Pan called attention to their perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated challenges.

“As the first pandemic class, you’ve already learned that you have to adapt,” Pan said. “You’ve had to be resilient.”

Moving forward, Pan shared a few details about his childhood experiences.

“I’m the grandson of refugees, who fled with just clothes on their back,” Pan said. “My grandmother always taught me to study hard because what is inside me can never be taken away.”

After learning his first word in English — “hello” — on a flight from Taiwan to Cincinnati at age 7, Pan said he relied on familial bonds for comfort and self-confidence.

“I was bullied a lot as an Asian kid and felt very misunderstood,” Pan said. “My dad, he taught me to think for myself, to believe I can figure out anything and pushed me to strive for more. My mom, she taught me to have an abundance mindset, enjoy life and be kind to others.”

Pan then asked graduates “to take a moment to acknowledge all the people who sacrificed and supported [their] journey” to higher education before inviting them to sing along to the pre-chorus and chorus of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?”

This joint singing — which was accompanied by a stress-reducing Navy technique called “box breathing” — was followed by a concise parable.

“Three blind men touch an elephant,” Pan said. “The first one says ‘It’s a snake.’ And the second one argues ‘No, it’s a wall.’ And the third one rebuts ‘No, it’s a rope.’ None of them are wrong, but their perspectives are limited. And my goal today is to share new perspectives that will lead you to financial, emotional and spiritual freedom.”

Regarding financial wellness, Pan identified “fear, laziness and close-mindedness” as the three qualities that cripple beginning investors. Pan also expressed his support of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, garnering light boos from the audience in the process.

“I see Bitcoin as a very misunderstood asset class,” Pan said. “It’s decentralized and finite, which means no government can print more at will.”

Pan likewise endorsed singing as a form of emotional regulation, stating that singing every day aided him in overcoming a particularly hurtful breakup.

“Every morning, I felt so much sadness and pain,” Pan said. “I considered taking antidepressants, but intuitively, I just started singing each morning. I’m not a trained singer, but I used it as musical therapy.”

In an effort to “help [students] find an intention for the next chapter,” Pan asked them to close their eyes and think of their role models’ outstanding characteristics. He then promised to transform these aspirational traits into little pieces of reality via MyIntent bracelets he would be giving each graduate.

“Now, as an apology for talking about Bitcoin, I’m gonna gift everybody in the stadium your own, customized MyIntent bracelet,” Pan said. “There’s going to be an email coming to you with details.”

To round out his talk, Pan discussed the personal benefits of practicing tolerance, harkening back to sentiments expressed in his April 28 draft.

“Going back to our elephant parable, conflict resolution requires the ability to hold multiple perspectives,” Pan said. “What I have learned hosting gatherings with people from different cultures is that both sides are in deep pain and grief. Pain, unhealed, turns into hatred. Hurt people hurt people. But healed people heal people. When we heal ourselves, we heal the world. World peace starts with inner peace.”

Considering the fact 2024 is an election year, Pan encouraged graduates — and by extension, those in attendance — to actively seek out political and social perspectives that may vary from their own.

“It’s so easy to stay inside your social media echo chambers,” Pan said. “Take the effort to make new connections with folks who have different perspectives.”

Pan also advised audience members to further develop their media literacy in the months leading up to November, even referencing news coverage of his own on commencement address drafts.

“Be very alert that news outlets are businesses that need eyeballs for advertisers,” Pan said. “The news has been running all sorts of funny stories about this speech, and they’re designed to get eyeballs. They’ll run a clickbait-y headline just to grab your attention. It might be partly true, but it’s not fully true.”

Ultimately, Pan said graduates should aim to be the peace they wish to see in the world around them.

“When you use your voice, are you causing more divisiveness?” Pan said. “Are you part of the healing? Can we all be the flower in the gun?”

Notably, Pan announced his desire to stay connected with the Ohio State community at large, eventually ending the address with a short-lived rendition of “This Little Light of Mine.”

“I would love to hear from you,” Pan said. “I would love to be a part of the conversation. I’ve already been a part of so many conversations.”