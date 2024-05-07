The individual who died after falling from the Ohio Stadium has been identified as Larissa Brady, a 53-year-old woman from Georgia, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The office said Brady was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:25 p.m. and the coroner obtained a positive identification via fingerprint Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email Brady was a family member of a graduate. Other news organizations have identified Brady as the mother of a graduating student, but The Lantern is still working to confirm this connection and further details pertaining to the incident.

The Lantern has not yet obtained an official police report, though Johnson said police “do not suspect foul play or an accidental fall.”

“Ohio State is grieving the death of Larissa Brady, a family member of one of our graduates,” Johnson said. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Brady fell from the southeast side of the Ohio Stadium around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Ohio State officials confirmed.

“Counseling is available for those in our community who need support,” Johnson said. “Students should call 614-292-5766 and press 2 for immediate assistance after hours. Faculty and staff should call 1-800-678-6265. If you or someone you know is experience suicidal thoughts or in crisis, we urge you to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.”

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as The Lantern obtains it.